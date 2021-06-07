Mic Drop: The Opposite of Summertime Sadness

Cynthia Erivo – “The Good’ Screenshot : YouTube

Who would have thought that one week into June we’d have the release of anthems, R&B bangers, jazzy dance tracks and a new Prince release?

Me.

But Black music is #BlackExcellence—and the promise of “Hot Vaxxed Girl Summer” means the release of tunes to get one in the (safely) partying mood.

This month, a variety of different artists hailing from a multitude of genres are releasing new albums and EPs and I am very here for it. One artist, in particular, has a posthumous album coming out that has been not-so-subtlety dropping tracks to get us all overly excited for what’s to come. The estate of Prince, the king of genre-bending, will be releasing Welcome 2 America on July 30 and has just released another track, “Born 2 Die”—which, if this man tells me I’m born to die, I’m going to listen to him.

Cynthia Erivo, star of Genius: Aretha, has announced she will be releasing her debut album this summer as well, giving us a slew of originals that will shake you to your core.

Additionally, you’ll be playing Michaela Jaé’s new hit half-house, half-disco, all funky song, “Something to Say,” over and over and over again, all summer long.