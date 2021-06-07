Mic Drop: The Opposite of Summertime Sadness

EntertainmentMusic

Mic Drop: The Opposite of Summertime Sadness

imorais
Bella Morais
Save
Alerts
Cynthia Erivo – “The Good’
Cynthia Erivo – “The Good’
Screenshot: YouTube

Who would have thought that one week into June we’d have the release of anthems, R&B bangers, jazzy dance tracks and a new Prince release?

Me.

But Black music is #BlackExcellence—and the promise of “Hot Vaxxed Girl Summer” means the release of tunes to get one in the (safely) partying mood.

This month, a variety of different artists hailing from a multitude of genres are releasing new albums and EPs and I am very here for it. One artist, in particular, has a posthumous album coming out that has been not-so-subtlety dropping tracks to get us all overly excited for what’s to come. The estate of Prince, the king of genre-bending, will be releasing Welcome 2 America on July 30 and has just released another track, “Born 2 Die”—which, if this man tells me I’m born to die, I’m going to listen to him.

Cynthia Erivo, star of Genius: Aretha, has announced she will be releasing her debut album this summer as well, giving us a slew of originals that will shake you to your core.

Additionally, you’ll be playing Michaela Jaé’s new hit half-house, half-disco, all funky song, “Something to Say,” over and over and over again, all summer long.

Advertisement

2 / 12

Cautious Clay – “Strange Love (feat. Saba)

Cautious Clay – “Strange Love (feat. Saba)

This song is giving 2018, Childish Gambino Summer Pack vibes. The breezy acoustic voices mixed with a dynamic melody and beat feel like those “summertime montages” you see in TV and movies. This is the type of song you’d listen to just to feel the music. The layered and mismatched vocals and the sax breakdown make Strange Love a perfect example of the upbeat, pop/R&B track that encapsulates the summer experience. The music video is a mix of an animated/claymation shoot and a lyric video and feels a bit like a fever dream... Cautious Clay has been killing it this year with multiple single releases and the drop of his newest EP, Wildfire.

June 1, 2021, Cautious Clay (Pop/R&B)

Advertisement

3 / 12

Cynthia Erivo – “The Good”

Cynthia Erivo – “The Good”

Praise the universe, the incredibly talented Cynthia Erivo has released a new single, “The Good,” and announced the drop of her debut album, Ch. 1 Vs. 1, out everywhere on September 17. “The Good” focuses on all of the good and light that can be found in darkness—specifically the darkness that comes after a loss. Her powerful bravado and belt move between a slow and low tone to an upbeat and ballad-like tempo. The beautiful music video emphasizes the song’s message of Black queer love, loss, intimacy and break-ups. Dark and bright lighting is carried throughout the song and reflects each verse with enchanting clarity.

June 4, 2021, Verve (Ballad)

Advertisement

4 / 12

Genesis Owusu – “Same Thing”

Genesis Owusu – “Same Thing”

What is it about a funky bassline that brings forth so much joy? Genesis Owusu is known for releasing some funky music and effortlessly folding himself into the genre, but this trippy song and accompanying video is pure happiness. The song is bouncy and fun and incorporates many synth-based musical techniques that give it another dimension that separates it from the traditions of the genre but still keeps it recognizably funky. Owusu has been dropping a multitude of hits over the last few months, preparing listeners for the release of an upcoming project to get us pumped up for a funky-ass summer.

June 2, 2021, House Anxiety/Ourness (Funk)

Advertisement

5 / 12

H.E.R. – “Change”

H.E.R. – “Change”

H.E.R. is back at it again with another pop-political banger. A very funky bassline opens the song and carries through the track. Her low register and sultry voice on the verses sounds akin to spoken word poetry, but on the chorus, H.E.R.’s signature breathy alto pulls it all together and turns the song into a type of song you’d listen to feel empowered. The political message behind the song asks: “If I’m just one person will my voice even stand out?” Putting these feelings of hopelessness yet still doing all one can do to make a difference is a big theme across a lot of the music/messages H.E.R. has been getting behind in 2021.

June 4, 2021, MBK Entertainment/RCA Records (Pop)

Advertisement

6 / 12

Jia – “The Deep End”

Jia – “The Deep End”

Jia has been making waves since her single “Pretentious Prism” dropped earlier this year. “The Deep End,” goes into the reality of wanting to hold onto someone who might not be ready to commit. The chopped-and-screwed intro and hook nicely compliment Jia’s melody and vocal harmonies. Though there is an abundance of bouncy synths set throughout the track, they somehow set the mood and add to the dark undertones of the track.

June 5, 2021, Longlasting (R&B)

Advertisement

7 / 12

Joy Oladokun – “Taking the Heat”

Joy Oladokun – “Taking the Heat”

Oladokun’s newest ballad is raw, real and determined. Looking at the ways in which people handle love and loss, it feels like the type of song you’d put on when you needed something to remind you of how resilient you are. The slow piano intro adds soul to her punching lyrics and effortlessly blends into the hook and chorus. In July 2020, Oladokun released In Defense of my Own Happiness, her second album and first with a major label, which includes 14 songs and is now available on all streaming platforms.

June 4, 2021, Verve Forecast/Republic Records (Ballad)

Advertisement

8 / 12

Michaela Jaé – “Something to Say”

Michaela Jaé – “Something to Say”

Speak up, stand out, wake up, get down.

Okay, Mj! We see you out here with the rebrand, using your full name… and we’re here for it. So repeat after me, “Michaela Jaé has something to say.” Her disco-inspired anthem to self-love and acceptance is both heart-wrenching and absolutely ass-shakeable—the vibe she was probably going for. And okay, high note! Don’t know anyone else who can hit it like that, if you know what I mean. Mj was featured on one of the cover issues of Entertainment Weekly’s Pride month editions and expressed interest in venturing into the music industry. And thank God she did. Disco isn’t dead, and she’s proving that—it might be reformed, but it definitely isn’t dead.

June 4, 2021, Access Records (Funk/Pop)

Advertisement

9 / 12

Prince – “Born 2 Die”

Prince – “Born 2 Die”

If Prince tells me I’m Born 2 Die, I am. This is funky, sultry, fun and everything I’d expect from a posthumous track. You can officially begin the T-minus two months countdown before Welcome 2 America drops on July 30, presenting 12 never-before-heard tracks. We’ve now heard two and have got 10 more and just a few more weeks to go.

Welcome 2 America, everybody, apparently, we’re all “Born 2 Die.”

June 3, 2021, Legacy Recordings (Soul/Funk)

Advertisement

10 / 12

Q – “It Won’t Get Ya”

Q – “It Won’t Get Ya”

Give me a slappin’ baseline, some muted vocals and a music video worthy of an acid trip and I’m all set. Q’s (which ironically was my nickname in high school) combination of jazzy lyrics and vocalizing creates this very vibrant instrumental melody. What’s most interesting about this song are the ways in which the synths and keyboards dip in and out of a jazzy rhythm and counterbalance it with a funk-inspired bassline. As mentioned, Q’s vocals are more muted on this track; however, it is only his lyrics that are muted. His vocalization and the “oohs” and “aahs” sit above the melody, adding a different layer of sound that is unique to the song. The Shave Experiment (Directors Cut) follows his highly acclaimed EP of the same name that dropped in 2020. This new album includes five new tracks Q produced. The Shave Experiment (Directors Cut) is available now.

June 4, 2021, Columbia Records (Funk)

Advertisement

11 / 12

Seinabo Sey – “Rom-Com”

Seinabo Sey – “Rom-Com”

Seinabo Sey’s newest track starts with “sunshine,” so it’s already a vibe. The tropical and island-inspired beats back the beautiful harmonies between Sey and Hannes, the featured artist on the song. The percussion—higher-pitched drums and shakers—is that little thing you need on top of the rest of the music to make it exactly what the song needs. It’s a very good summer song—very blastable at the beach, ya know? Sey’s tone gives the song additional depth and has a very nice range in terms of the main lyrics and harmonizing backing vocals—very, very catchy. Of course, the name “Rom-Com” describes the theme and lyrics perfectly, and the romantic nature is carried throughout Sey’s latest EP, Sweet Life.

June 4, 2021, Universal Music AB (Pop/R&B)

Advertisement

12 / 12

DISCUSSION