Hello? Yes, Operator? SZA dropped a new track, Kendrick is back (again?) and Chlöe is making us all clutch our pearls saying, “Lord, have mercy!” with each booty thrown in her debut solo music video.



SZA delivers a new track for the Dear Evan Hansen Original Motion Picture soundtrack, “The Anonymous Ones,” and it’s sexy, it’s sultry, it’s sad...it’s SZA.

We also get to see a live performance of VanJess and Lucky Daye’s “Slow Down”; complete with a sunshine-yellow set, off-white vintage car and reconstructed park bench, the trio delivered an impeccable performance of the track.

If you’ve ever wanted to see Ari Lennox give off Dreamgirls vibes, her new video “Pressure” will make those dreams come true. It’s also got some real Donna Summer and TLC energy, and even a touch of Janet (who remains referenced up and through new releases). Just sprinkle on some futuristic technology, add a strategically placed feather boa and you’ve got the mood of this video.

There are so many other amazing tracks this week that are a combination of sad, sexy, sultry...

Oh, how could I forget?! We have been waiting for Chlöe’s video and single, “Have Mercy” to drop since she teased the song in August, causing a viral Tik Tok trend to begin and extreme anticipation for the track to build. Last week, she did not disappoint, releasing a sexy Medusa-themed video with cameos from not only Ms. Tina Knowles Lawson but Bree Runway and How to Get Away With Murder baddie Rome Flynn.