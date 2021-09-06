Do you know who is really good at putting together soundtracks? Marvel. The MCU goes all out for its movies and I’m really here for it. Anderson .Paak performs “Fire In The Sky” for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which premiered Friday. Though we’ve been impatiently waiting for the Silk Sonic album, this will have to do until then. Duckwrth also released a new EP, SG8*, which is available on all streaming platforms and features the most beautiful and enviable beaches I’ve ever seen in the visuals for the track “4K.”

The “Venom” singer Lil Simz partnered with Obongjayar for a slower and more mellow track, “Point and Kill.” It still has that Simz edge but gives a more relaxed vibe, meaning it’s still as powerful yet less overtly aggressive than her past tracks. Victoria Monét finally dropped the video for her iconic track, “Coastin’,” which gives ‘60s energy and vibes with a “Skate” vintage feel.

And most importantly, Blackground Records just gave us even more Aaliyah by dropping the complete albums for Romeo Must Die and Exit Wounds—meaning “Try Again” is finally available on Spotify.

Enjoy your long weekend and enjoy these tracks—let’s get into it.