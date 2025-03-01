MAGA Reacts To Eagles Declining Trump’s White House Invite, Don Lemon Spills ‘Messy’ Tea On Married MAGA Men Trying To Court Him, Black Baby Wows The Internet After Winning Crawling Contest, Blackity-Black Things Only We Would Understand And More

You can always count on the Philadelphia Eagles to stand on business! After their second Super Bowl win, the NFL team make it clear they have no plans to follow tradition and accept President Donald J. Trump’s invitation to the White House. - Phenix S Halley Read More
Since being ousted from his role as host on CNN in April 2023, journalist Don Lemon has been hitting the streets talking to everyday Americans about the issues impacting our country for his independent podcast “The Don Lemon Show.” - Angela Johnson Read More
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is the son of former U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy and the nephew of former President John F. Kennedy and Senator Ted Kennedy. But his views are a long way from those of his Democratic kinfolk. In fact, he’s gone on record saying some pretty off-the-wall stuff about health and vaccines that has made many Americans worry about his appointment as the guy responsible for key federal health agencies, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration. - Angela Johnson Read More
A video of a baby crawling competition is going viral as thousands of people are falling in love with a baby Usain Bolt who blew his competition out of their diapers. The tiny racers, competing during halftime at a basketball game in Louisiana, were vying for a shot at a prize package valued at 700 dollars along with the Baby Crawl Championship trophy – and bragging rights, of course. - Angela Johnson Read More
Instagram Wellness Influencer Is Looking at Serious Prison Time For This One Allegedly Terrible Decision
A social media influencer is facing serious trouble after surrendering to authorities. According to officials, Summer Wheaton has been hit with a number of charges connected to a fatal car accident in Los Angeles last July. - Phenix S Halley Read More
Black History Month isn’t just about highlighting the rich history of our community in the United States of America. The month is also dedicated to embracing our culture and the fact that some things Black people relate to in a unique, niche way. - Kalyn Womack Read More
There’s no way to know when you’ll need to prepare for the worst, and that’s why they say if you stay ready you never have to get ready!
In times like these where many Americans are fearful of what the next four years will look like, TikTok users are sharing their tried and true ways to prepare for the unimaginable. From prepping “go-bags” to ensuring your documents are in order, it’s never a bad thing to prep yourself and your family in the event of a emergency. You might want to take notes for this one.... - Phenix S Halley Read More
When someone wins an Oscar, we expect their careers to take off and reach unthinkable heights, and although this is the case for many of our favorite actors and actresses, being Black in the industry almost always guarantees an extra barrier in the climb to success. - Phenix S Halley Read More
Bakari Sellers Reveals Advice He Received From His Famous Father Civil Rights Leader, Dr. Cleveland Sellers
Honoring leadership from the Civil Rights Movement, Sellers explains why it’s up to the next generation to continue the progress.
Even if you don’t love fashion, you’re going to want to tune into this year’s Met Gala red carpet on TK. The dress code, “Tailored For You,” is nod to the Costume Institute’s exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” The interpretation of the theme is intended to be a nod to Black history and the culture of Dandyism which came out of the trans-Atlantic slave trade when stylish Black slaves were seen as a status symbol for their white owners. And with host committee members that include Usher, F1 racer Lewis Hamilton and Janelle Monae, you know the stars are going to show up and show out. - Angela Johnson Read More