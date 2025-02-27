Whoa! Black Baby Smokes His Competition in a Crawling Contest And The Internet Loves Him For It

A video of a baby crawling competition is going viral as thousands of people are falling in love with a baby Usain Bolt who blew his competition out of their diapers. The tiny racers, competing during halftime at a basketball game in Louisiana, were vying for a shot at a prize package valued at 700 dollars along with the Baby Crawl Championship trophy – and bragging rights, of course.

Although the race got off to a slow start, one adorable Black baby clearly shot out from the pack, leaving his mom and all of his competitors in the dust. With no one on his heels, he crawled across the court and made it through the finish line to meet his dad who was waiting with his celebratory sippy cup.

Check out the exciting crawl-off here:

The Most DOMINANT Baby Crawl Race You’ll EVER See 🔥🔥

During the post-race interview, the baby’s father said the sippy cup, one of his favorite things, likely motivated him to turn on the gas during the race. Mom, who looked like she has her hands full at home, added that he has one speed at home – fast.

“He’s just a fast mover,” she said.

The video, which has received nearly 60,000 views on YouTube, was flooded with comments from fans who think this baby has big things in his future.

“College scouts are already coming to his crib...literally and figuratively!” wrote one commenter.

Another commenter suggested that a Black baby winning would cause haters to pull the DEI card.

“Ya’ll know someone about to blame DEI on that baby winning,” wrote someone.

But in a separate post on TikTok, one user said the touching video is about more than cute babies crawling, but a life lesson about competition that will stay with him forever – always run through the line.

“If you are an athlete, if you have ever competed, if you have ever run track, you know they say run through the line, not just to it,” she says. “This is beyond a life lesson that is found in a baby crawling competition.”