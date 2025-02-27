Even if you don’t love fashion, you’re going to want to tune into this year’s Met Gala red carpet on TK. The dress code, “Tailored For You,” is nod to the Costume Institute’s exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” The interpretation of the theme is intended to be a nod to Black history and the culture of Dandyism which came out of the trans-Atlantic slave trade when stylish Black slaves were seen as a status symbol for their white owners. And with host committee members that include Usher, F1 racer Lewis Hamilton and Janelle Monae, you know the stars are going to show up and show out.

As we hold our collective breath and wait to see the styles that hit the red carpet at this year’s Met Gala, we’re taking a look back at some of our favorite examples of Black Dandyism through the decades.