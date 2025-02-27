The Booty Gap: Cinch Your Jeans With This Quick & Easy Hack
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Black Dandyism Through the Decades

Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
© 2025 G/O Media
Black History Month

Black Dandyism Through the Decades

As we wait to see how the stars show up at this year's Met Gala, we're looking at some of our favorite examples of Black dandyism through the years

By
Angela Johnson
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Black Dandyism Through the Decades
Photo: Getty Images

Even if you don’t love fashion, you’re going to want to tune into this year’s Met Gala red carpet on TK. The dress code, “Tailored For You,” is nod to the Costume Institute’s exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” The interpretation of the theme is intended to be a nod to Black history and the culture of Dandyism which came out of the trans-Atlantic slave trade when stylish Black slaves were seen as a status symbol for their white owners. And with host committee members that include Usher, F1 racer Lewis Hamilton and Janelle Monae, you know the stars are going to show up and show out.

Advertisement

As we hold our collective breath and wait to see the styles that hit the red carpet at this year’s Met Gala, we’re taking a look back at some of our favorite examples of Black Dandyism through the decades.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 15

Raúl Grigera

Raúl Grigera

Advertisement

Known as the Black dandy of Buenos Aires, Raúl Grigera was a popular fixture on the Argentinian club scene in the 1910s and 20s.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 15

The 1930s

The 1930s

circa 1930: A well-dressed young black man from Kansas City, Missouri.
circa 1930: A well-dressed young black man from Kansas City, Missouri.
Photo: Three Lions (Getty Images)

In the 1930s, it was all about well-tailored pants with a cuffed bottom. This man adds plenty of flair, accessorizing with a tilted hat and pocket square.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 15

The 1950s

The 1950s

Advertisement

Fedoras and double-breasted trench coats were common outdoor accessories in the 1950s.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 15

Miles Davis

Miles Davis

Image for article titled Black Dandyism Through the Decades
Screenshot: Instagram/milesdavis

Jazz artist Miles Davis was known for wearing tailored suits – that is, until the late 1960s when he got involved with Betty Davis (The Queen of Funk). Betty introduced Miles to a more relaxed, boho approach to fashion. Here, he shows off his style in this photo shoot for his 1968 album “Nefertiti.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 15

Sapeur Style

Sapeur Style

Advertisement

Examples of Black dandyism can be found all over the world, including the Congo where the Sapeurs (men known for their ability to dress to impress) subculture was born.

Here, Congolese photographer Maurice Bidilou’s photo of a Sapeur in 1970s perfectly shows off their style.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 15

The 1970s

The 1970s

Advertisement

From the leather jackets and fur coats to the bell bottoms, these guys are making a serious style statement – and please peep the poncho in the back!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 15

Jimi Hendrix

Jimi Hendrix

Advertisement

Rocker Jimi Hendrix was the epitome of cool in the 1960s and 70s. We’re not sure if he planned it, but he is shown here hanging out in a velvet suit at Ringo Starr’s London apartment in 1966 looking like he’s trying to blend in with the decor.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 15

Andre Leon Talley

Andre Leon Talley

Advertisement

Fashion journalist Andre Leon Talley was known for his colorful caftans and oversized robes. At 6'6", he was a force on the red carpet that could not be missed.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 15

Morris Day

Morris Day

American singer and songwriter Morris Day, wearing a silver blazer over a white stand-collar shirt with black trousers, during a portrait session, United States, circa 1985. Day is the frontman of ‘The Time’, also known as ‘Morris Day &amp; The Time’ and ‘The Original 7ven’.
American singer and songwriter Morris Day, wearing a silver blazer over a white stand-collar shirt with black trousers, during a portrait session, United States, circa 1985. Day is the frontman of ‘The Time’, also known as ‘Morris Day & The Time’ and ‘The Original 7ven’.
Photo: Michael Ochs Archives (Getty Images)

In the 1980s, Morris Day was more than a singer, he was an entertainer. Always dressing to impress, he was rarely spotted in anything other than tailored suiting with colorful shoes and accessories.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 15

Andre 3000

Andre 3000

Advertisement

Rapper Andre 3000 not only changed the sound of hip-hop when Outkast hit the scene in the early 1990s, he changed the way rappers looked, opting for suspenders, wigs and boldly colored patterns over baggy jeans and Starter jackets.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 15

Wisdom Kaye

Wisdom Kaye

Image for article titled Black Dandyism Through the Decades
Screenshot: Instagram/wisdm

Whether he’s wearing a pair of vintage jeans or a tailored tux, model Wisdom Kaye knows what look looks great on him. In an interview with Fashionista, he said his taste is all over the place, and he’s not afraid to take risks with his style.

Advertisement

“There’s a lot of stuff in there because I’m interested in so many different things, so I just try to bring it together and add my own personal taste whenever I make a look,” he said.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 15

Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 16: Colman Domingo attends the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 16, 2025 in London, England.
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 16: Colman Domingo attends the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 16, 2025 in London, England.
Photo: Pascal Le Segretain (Getty Images)

From fabric and fit to accessories, actor Colman Domingo never misses a detail, and the result is always the same – a perfectly curated outfit that lands him on the best-dressed list.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 15

A$AP Rocky

A$AP Rocky

Advertisement

A$AP Rocky has never been afraid to take risks with fashion. But since becoming a father of three, his style has evolved to embody cool, quiet luxury.

Advertisement

15 / 15