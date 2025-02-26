Don Lemon Spills Some 'Messy' Tea on Married MAGA Men Having Eyes For Him

Since being ousted from his role as host on CNN in April 2023, journalist Don Lemon has been hitting the streets talking to everyday Americans about the issues impacting our country for his independent podcast “The Don Lemon Show.”

English Don Lemon On His Brilliant New Book, On Religion and the Fascination With Donald Trump

Occasionally, his work takes him deep into the belly of the beast – that’s right, we’re talking about events where the MAGA faithful gather to profess their undying love for President Donald Trump. Although Lemon gets plenty of heat from Trump’s base, he recently shared an eye-opening bit of tea about some MAGA supporters who are a little more, shall we say, friendly to him.

In a clip he posted to TikTok on February 24, the award-winning journalist, who has been married to real estate agent Tim Malone since April 2024, confessed that married men at some of the Republican events he attends are not shy about shooting their shot.

“I get hit on a lot by married men at Republican events. The same men that go around asking what a woman is? And saying that liberals are groomers are blowing up Grinder at Republican conventions,” Lemon said in the video.

The clip, which has already been streamed nearly 375,000 times, is raising plenty of eyebrows from folks who think it’s ironic that members of the very group that isn’t shy about being anti-everything that isn’t straight and white would hit on an openly gay Black man (who happens to be married). Some commenters who came for the tea are asking Lemon to show the receipts.

“Name names if they’re collaborating in our oppression reveal their identity,” wrote one person in the comment section.

Others say Lemon’s comments aren’t a surprise at all.

“On the count of 3 everyone look shocked,” wrote one sarcastic commenter.

Since stepping out on his own, Lemon has not been shy about speaking his mind on practically everything – including the recent firing of Joy Reid from her MSNBC show, “The Reid Out.” Lemon called Megyn Kelly a racist who doesn’t support women after she trolled Reid, appearing to be delighted by her ousting. One commenter suggested a Lemon-Reid collab would be the perfect clap back.

“I absolutely LOOOOOVE when Don wears his messy boots!! If he teams up with Joy Reid, I’d be in heaven🙌🏾🙌🏾” wrote one commenter.