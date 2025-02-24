MAGA Is Losing Their Minds After the Eagles Decline Trump's White House Invitation

You can always count on the Philadelphia Eagles to stand on business! After their second Super Bowl win, the NFL team make it clear they have no plans to follow tradition and accept President Donald J. Trump’s invitation to the White House.

This marks the second time they’ve declined the offer, and while many folks are praising the team for their strong stance against Trump and all of his antics, as you could expect, MAGA supporters are practically boiling with fury over the matter. On X, user @Ann38686007 declared the Eagles’ move as “pathetic” before saying “You may have won the game but there is not one Champion on your team. May each of you get what you deserve.”

User @JacquelineManos said they’re making a “huge mistake!” She then added, “Woke is DEAD! You are ALL an embarrassment and disgrace! You don’t deserve the win!”

Another user, @RyanWinsBets, responded saying the majority Black team located in a Black city during Black History Month should just “put politics aside and just recognize that meeting the president of the US at the White House is an honor.”

According to an Eagles insider, discussions between the players and their office resulted in a “massive no” when asked about the invitation to honor their victory, according to the Sun. User @poeticlove1989 didn’t like this, as they responded calling the team “F*****g fake patriots.”

Another user said declining the invite was the final straw for her. “You know what, I will never support that team again. F*** the Eagles,” @Notwokenow said. Maybe she doesn’t remember that after the Eagles won the Super Bowl back in 2018, they declined Trump’s White House invite..... but we remember it quite vividly.

@toxiccowboy1 must have also forgotten the 2018 move. This time around, they tweeted “Wish I had known this before the super bowl. I wouldn’t have wasted my time rooting for them.... Your team sucks.”

User @itsJohnRocker joked that the NFL team “should change their team name to the Pigeons” before declaring “THEY DON’T DESERVE TO BE CALLED THE EAGLES. BUNCH OF SCUMBAGS.”

But while MAGA is crying about the invitation, the Eagles are still receiving love and much respect for their decision. “Dancing in the tears of the people who’re big mad the Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles won’t go to the Orange House... again,” @noturavghoodrat tweeted.

Even rapper Plies gave the Philadelphia team their props saying “I Love The Philadelphia Eagles! Real Stand Up Guys!!!!”

Another user @herotimeszero wrote “They didn’t just win the Super Bowl, they just won the country.”