15 Blackity-Black Things No One Else Would Understand

Black History Month isn’t just about highlighting the rich history of our community in the United States of America. The month is also dedicated to embracing our culture and the fact that some things Black people relate to in a unique, niche way.

Social media has flooded with memes like “Black people for no reason” or “Black people when they ...” providing simple yet hilarious scenarios that remind us just how connected we are.

All of us have had to plop on the floor in between auntie’s legs to get our hair braided. All of us have a unique language in how we tell stories or switch of tone when we talk to white people. These experiences, whether they draw upsetting or joyful memories, are what makes our community so precious.

Scroll down this list and see the many experiences Black people had and continue to share over generations.