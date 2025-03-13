Bakari Sellers
All The Celebs Who Attended Biggie's Mom's Funeral, Including Lil Kim, Christian Combs, Ma$e and More

Entertainment

At age 78, Voletta Wallace died of natural causes on February 21, 2025.

By
Phenix S Halley
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled All The Celebs Who Attended Biggie&#39;s Mom&#39;s Funeral, Including Lil Kim, Christian Combs, Ma$e and More
Photo: John Lamparski (Getty Images)

Dozens of loved ones showed up to honor the life and legacy of Voletta Wallace, the mother of deceased rapper Christopher Wallace— also known as Notorious B.I.G. In a bittersweet moment, Wallace’s service was held on Wednesday (March 12) at the same funeral home where her son’s was held in 1997.

Stars and close family members gathered to the event to pay their respects. Some of music’s most prominent figures like Biggie’s widow, Faith Evans, Lil Kim, Ma$e and more gathered around 10 a.m., according to the New York Post. Take a look at some of the figures who attended the service and their connection to Wallace and Biggie’s legacy.

Lil Kim

Lil Kim

Image for article titled All The Celebs Who Attended Biggie&#39;s Mom&#39;s Funeral, Including Lil Kim, Christian Combs, Ma$e and More
Photo: Theo Wargo (Getty Images)

The New York City rapper was spotted bringing flowers to Wallace’s funeral. She and Smalls had a close friendship before his murder. Kim was also the leading lady of Junior M.A.F.I.A., the Hip-Hop group founded by Biggie.

Lil Kim and Voletta Wallace

Lil Kim and Voletta Wallace

Image for article titled All The Celebs Who Attended Biggie&#39;s Mom&#39;s Funeral, Including Lil Kim, Christian Combs, Ma$e and More
Photo: Arturo Holmes (Getty Images)

Even after his death, Kim— real name Kimberly Denise Jones— maintained a close relationship with the rapper’s mom. The two women have been spotted at several events honoring the later rapper.

Ma$e

Ma$e

Image for article titled All The Celebs Who Attended Biggie&#39;s Mom&#39;s Funeral, Including Lil Kim, Christian Combs, Ma$e and More
Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez (Getty Images)

The former Bad Boy artist showed up to Wallace’s funeral dressed in a burgundy suit. Most recently, he revealed he was more of a fan of California rapper Tupac, but after being introduced to Biggie, his life and taste in music changed forever.

Biggie’s Daughter T’yanna Wallace

Biggie’s Daughter T’yanna Wallace

Image for article titled All The Celebs Who Attended Biggie&#39;s Mom&#39;s Funeral, Including Lil Kim, Christian Combs, Ma$e and More
Photo: Arturo Holmes (Getty Images)

Biggie’s oldest child, T’yanna Wallace, was in attendance at her grandmother’s funeral. She was seen pushing a baby stroller, with presumably Wallace’s great-granddaughter inside.

T’yanna Shares the Service Program

T’yanna Shares the Service Program

Image for article titled All The Celebs Who Attended Biggie&#39;s Mom&#39;s Funeral, Including Lil Kim, Christian Combs, Ma$e and More
Photo: Instagram

Voletta’s service was held at the Frank E. Campbell Funeral Chapel on New York City’s Upper East Side, the same funeral home where her son’s funeral was held in 1997 and singer Aaliyah’s was held in 2001.

Biggie’s Son C.J. Wallace

Biggie’s Son C.J. Wallace

Image for article titled All The Celebs Who Attended Biggie&#39;s Mom&#39;s Funeral, Including Lil Kim, Christian Combs, Ma$e and More
Photo: Instagram (Getty Images)

The late rapper’s son, Christopher Jordan Wallace, also showed up to the event. He was spotted surrounded by family and other loved ones, including his sister, T’yanna.

Biggie’s Kids and Mother

Biggie’s Kids and Mother

Children and mother of Biggie Smalls, Tayanna Wallace, Christopher Junior Wallace and Voletta Wallace attend the Lincoln Center orchestral tribute to Notorious B.I.G at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts on June 10, 2022
Children and mother of Biggie Smalls, Tayanna Wallace, Christopher Junior Wallace and Voletta Wallace attend the Lincoln Center orchestral tribute to Notorious B.I.G at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts on June 10, 2022
Photo: John Lamparski (Getty Images)

The Wallace kids have made it their business to preserve their father’s legacy over the years. Together with their grandmother, the Wallace crew has organized charities, hosted events and more to honor the late rapper.

Christian Combs

Christian Combs

Image for article titled All The Celebs Who Attended Biggie&#39;s Mom&#39;s Funeral, Including Lil Kim, Christian Combs, Ma$e and More
Photo: Gareth Cattermole (Getty Images)

Son of Sean “Diddy” Combs, Christian Combs, was also seen at Wallace’s funeral service. Most likely sent in place of his father, who’s being held in a New York jail, Christian was dressed in all black as he greeted family and friends of Wallace and his father.

Diddy and Christopher Wallace

Diddy and Christopher Wallace

Christopher Wallace aka “Biggie Smalls” and Sean Combs aka “P Diddy” attend 11th Annual Soul Train Music Awards in this March 7, 1997 file photo at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
Christopher Wallace aka “Biggie Smalls” and Sean Combs aka “P Diddy” attend 11th Annual Soul Train Music Awards in this March 7, 1997 file photo at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
Photo: Ron Galella (Getty Images)

The founder of Bad Boy Entertainment is widely credited with discovering Biggie and propelling him to fame in the early ‘90s.

Diddy and Voletta Wallace

Diddy and Voletta Wallace

Image for article titled All The Celebs Who Attended Biggie&#39;s Mom&#39;s Funeral, Including Lil Kim, Christian Combs, Ma$e and More
Photo: Arturo Holmes, Samir Hussein (Getty Images)

In response to the ongoing allegations against Diddy, Wallace told Rolling Stone she felt “sick to my stomach.” She continued saying, “I hope that I see Sean one day and the only thing I want to do is slap the daylights out of him. And you can quote me on that,” she said. “Because I liked him. I didn’t want to believe all the awful things, but I’m so ashamed and embarrassed.”

Faith Evans

Faith Evans

Image for article titled All The Celebs Who Attended Biggie&#39;s Mom&#39;s Funeral, Including Lil Kim, Christian Combs, Ma$e and More
Photo: Paras Griffin (Getty Images)

Mother of C.J. Wallace and widow of Biggie, singer Faith Evans, was spotted at Wallace’s service.

Lil Kim and Faith Evans

Lil Kim and Faith Evans

Image for article titled All The Celebs Who Attended Biggie&#39;s Mom&#39;s Funeral, Including Lil Kim, Christian Combs, Ma$e and More
Photo: John Sciulli (Getty Images)

In recent years, both Evans and Kim have said there’s no animosity between them. “My issues with Kim really went out the window when B.I.G. passed, to be quite honest,” Evans said in 2017. The two women even collaborated together on the 2017 song “Lovin’ You for Life.”

Jay Z’s Mom Gloria Carter

Jay Z’s Mom Gloria Carter

Image for article titled All The Celebs Who Attended Biggie&#39;s Mom&#39;s Funeral, Including Lil Kim, Christian Combs, Ma$e and More
Photo: J. Merritt (Getty Images)

Gloria Carter showed up to the service to pay her respects. Her son, Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter and Biggie were close associates during the peak of the “Big Poppa” rapper’s career.

