All The Celebs Who Attended Biggie's Mom's Funeral, Including Lil Kim, Christian Combs, Ma$e and More

Dozens of loved ones showed up to honor the life and legacy of Voletta Wallace, the mother of deceased rapper Christopher Wallace— also known as Notorious B.I.G. In a bittersweet moment, Wallace’s service was held on Wednesday (March 12) at the same funeral home where her son’s was held in 1997.

Stars and close family members gathered to the event to pay their respects. Some of music’s most prominent figures like Biggie’s widow, Faith Evans, Lil Kim, Ma$e and more gathered around 10 a.m., according to the New York Post. Take a look at some of the figures who attended the service and their connection to Wallace and Biggie’s legacy.