You are in charge of your brand

When The Oprah Winfrey Show launched in 1986, daytime talk shows were the exclusive domain of white men. No one really expected this Black woman to have a reach beyond Black viewers. Of course Oprah knew who she was and what she wanted her show to be. Yes, she interviewed plenty of celebrities over the years, but the best episodes were always the ones focused on regular people and the issues they were dealing with. Whether they were serious or funny, Oprah was always great at making the audience feel like they were just talking with old friends and not being lectured at by a professor.