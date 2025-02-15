The Black National Anthem Reached Its Pinnacle Via Sheryl Lee Ralph
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Kanye's Weird Super Bowl Commercial, Yeezy Website Shut Down for Swastika Shirt, X Deactivates Kanye's Account, Etsy Sells Anti-Kanye Merch and More L's Kanye West Took This Week

Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
© 2025 G/O Media
Entertainment

Kanye's Weird Super Bowl Commercial, Yeezy Website Shut Down for Swastika Shirt, X Deactivates Kanye's Account, Etsy Sells Anti-Kanye Merch and More L's Kanye West Took This Week

Ye's talent agency dropped him after his anti-semitic tirade.

By
Kalyn Womack
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Kanye&#39;s Weird Super Bowl Commercial, Yeezy Website Shut Down for Swastika Shirt, X Deactivates Kanye&#39;s Account, Etsy Sells Anti-Kanye Merch and More L&#39;s Kanye West Took This Week
Graphic: Images: Matt Winkelmeyer, Matthias Nareyek, Jeff Kravitz, YouTube/CNN
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 9

Etsy Sellers Clapped Back at Kanye West’s Anti-Semitic Shirt With This Anti-Kanye Tee, And That’s Not All...

Etsy Sellers Clapped Back at Kanye West’s Anti-Semitic Shirt With This Anti-Kanye Tee, And That’s Not All...

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (L-R) Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (L-R) Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer (Getty Images)

Earlier this week, we told you that Kanye West — who now goes by Ye — bought local ad time in Los Angeles during the Super Bowl to promote the latest from his Yeezy fashion line. The ad, which was shot on his iPhone from a dentist chair (we’re also confused), encouraged viewers to visit his website where the only thing for sale...was a t-shirt with a swastika on it. — Angela Johnson

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 9

Finally! Why Kanye West is Having the Worst Week Ever

Finally! Why Kanye West is Having the Worst Week Ever

Image for article titled Kanye&#39;s Weird Super Bowl Commercial, Yeezy Website Shut Down for Swastika Shirt, X Deactivates Kanye&#39;s Account, Etsy Sells Anti-Kanye Merch and More L&#39;s Kanye West Took This Week
Photo: Matthias Nareyek (Getty Images)

Kanye West’s weird iPhone-recorded advertisement on Super Bowl Sunday directed people to his Yeezy website, where customers and fans found a single swastika t-shirt listed for sale. And just like his anti-semitic social media tirades, he’s seeing consequences for his actions. — Kalyn Womack

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 9

After That 3-Day Rant on X, Kanye West’s Toxic Foolishness Has Been Shut Down...Sort of

After That 3-Day Rant on X, Kanye West’s Toxic Foolishness Has Been Shut Down...Sort of

Image for article titled Kanye&#39;s Weird Super Bowl Commercial, Yeezy Website Shut Down for Swastika Shirt, X Deactivates Kanye&#39;s Account, Etsy Sells Anti-Kanye Merch and More L&#39;s Kanye West Took This Week
Photo: Jeff Kravitz (Getty Images)

So prayer does work! After spending the later part of last week attacking Jewish people, Black people, and women, Kanye “Ye” West’s X account has officially been deactivated... for now. — Phenix S Halley

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 9

Kanye Made Sickening Tweets About Cassie and Diddy, But This Move Might Be Too Far Even For Him...

Kanye Made Sickening Tweets About Cassie and Diddy, But This Move Might Be Too Far Even For Him...

Image for article titled Kanye&#39;s Weird Super Bowl Commercial, Yeezy Website Shut Down for Swastika Shirt, X Deactivates Kanye&#39;s Account, Etsy Sells Anti-Kanye Merch and More L&#39;s Kanye West Took This Week
Screenshot: YouTube/CNN

Kanye West has once again went viral for a series of online rants in which he praised Hitler and claimed that he was a “Nazi.” But he keeps managing to set the bar even lower, as he also expressed support for fallen mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs over the weekend at the expense of his most famous victim. — Candace McDuffie

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 9

Kanye Diagnosed With Autism, More Takeaways From An Interesting, New Interview

Kanye Diagnosed With Autism, More Takeaways From An Interesting, New Interview

Image for article titled Kanye&#39;s Weird Super Bowl Commercial, Yeezy Website Shut Down for Swastika Shirt, X Deactivates Kanye&#39;s Account, Etsy Sells Anti-Kanye Merch and More L&#39;s Kanye West Took This Week
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer (Getty Images)

With the world still reeling from an unforgettable appearance on the Grammys red carpet and a nine hour X rant, Kanye “Ye” West is making his media rounds again leading up to the release of his album “Bully.” — Phenix S Halley

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 9

Kanye’s Super Bowl Ad is Creepy, But Here’s The Tea On How Much He Spent On This Foolishness?

Kanye’s Super Bowl Ad is Creepy, But Here’s The Tea On How Much He Spent On This Foolishness?

Image for article titled Kanye&#39;s Weird Super Bowl Commercial, Yeezy Website Shut Down for Swastika Shirt, X Deactivates Kanye&#39;s Account, Etsy Sells Anti-Kanye Merch and More L&#39;s Kanye West Took This Week
Screenshot: YouTube

In the midst of the slew of Super Bowl LIX commercials including but limited to Nike’s highlight of women athletes or the weird Meta ad with Chris Hemsworth and a banana, we saw one featuring Kanye West. However, it seems the rapper used that 30 seconds to his fashion brand. — Kalyn Womack

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 9

Kanye West and Bianca Censori Headed For Splitsville This Valentine’s Day? Here’s the Real Story...

Kanye West and Bianca Censori Headed For Splitsville This Valentine’s Day? Here’s the Real Story...

Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic (Getty Images)

Updated as of 5:00p.m. ET on 2/13/2025: A rep for Kanye West has denied reports that he and his wife Bianca Censori are getting divorced. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday, Milo Yiannopolous wrote: — Shanelle Genai

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement

9 / 9