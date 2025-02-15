Kanye's Weird Super Bowl Commercial, Yeezy Website Shut Down for Swastika Shirt, X Deactivates Kanye's Account, Etsy Sells Anti-Kanye Merch and More L's Kanye West Took This Week

2 / 9
Etsy Sellers Clapped Back at Kanye West’s Anti-Semitic Shirt With This Anti-Kanye Tee, And That’s Not All...
Earlier this week, we told you that Kanye West — who now goes by Ye — bought local ad time in Los Angeles during the Super Bowl to promote the latest from his Yeezy fashion line. The ad, which was shot on his iPhone from a dentist chair (we’re also confused), encouraged viewers to visit his website where the only thing for sale...was a t-shirt with a swastika on it. — Angela Johnson
Kanye West’s weird iPhone-recorded advertisement on Super Bowl Sunday directed people to his Yeezy website, where customers and fans found a single swastika t-shirt listed for sale. And just like his anti-semitic social media tirades, he’s seeing consequences for his actions. — Kalyn Womack
So prayer does work! After spending the later part of last week attacking Jewish people, Black people, and women, Kanye “Ye” West’s X account has officially been deactivated... for now. — Phenix S Halley
Kanye West has once again went viral for a series of online rants in which he praised Hitler and claimed that he was a “Nazi.” But he keeps managing to set the bar even lower, as he also expressed support for fallen mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs over the weekend at the expense of his most famous victim. — Candace McDuffie
With the world still reeling from an unforgettable appearance on the Grammys red carpet and a nine hour X rant, Kanye “Ye” West is making his media rounds again leading up to the release of his album “Bully.” — Phenix S Halley
In the midst of the slew of Super Bowl LIX commercials including but limited to Nike’s highlight of women athletes or the weird Meta ad with Chris Hemsworth and a banana, we saw one featuring Kanye West. However, it seems the rapper used that 30 seconds to his fashion brand. — Kalyn Womack
Updated as of 5:00p.m. ET on 2/13/2025: A rep for Kanye West has denied reports that he and his wife Bianca Censori are getting divorced. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday, Milo Yiannopolous wrote: — Shanelle Genai