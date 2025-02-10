Kanye's Wife Bianca Censori Speaks Out On The 'Crying For Help' Post

While the world continues to express concerns for Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori, it seems she’s sticking by her man and all of his foolishness. After a shocking appearance at the Grammys followed by Ye’s three-day X rant, the Australian model is now setting the record straight.

Fuel over Censori’s well being was reignited after Kanye’s explosive tirade on X. It was then that the rapper name dropped his wife and admitted to having “domination” over her. “I HAVE DOMINION OVER MY WIFE THIS AINT NO WOKE AS FEMINIST SHIT,” he tweeted. “YES I DONT MAKE HER DO NOTHING SHE DOESNT WANT TO BUT SHE DEFINITELY WOULDNT HAVE BEEN ABLE TO DO IT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL,” he continued.

Over the weekend, Censori appeared to respond to ongoing concerns about her relationship through a lengthy tweet, but now, it looks like everything is not what it seems. In the tweet, the user, going by @bianca_censori, wrote “Lord, I lift up my husband to You with love & concern. Soften his heart, guide his words, and fill him with wisdom and kindness. Protect him from trouble & lead him toward understanding & respect for all people.”

The account continued saying “Despite our differences, I love him [Ye] unconditionally. Strengthen our bond & help me be a source of patience & encouragement.”

A picture of the married couple was also posted to the page, making it seem like Censori was truly behind the post. But, on Sunday (Feb. 9), a rep for Censori came out to deny that the model was ever involved with the matter.

The rep told The Hollywood Reporter the account claiming to be Censori “does not belong to Ye’s wife” and the post is completely fake. The rep continued saying, “We have reached out to X to get the account unverified and/or banned.” The verified account— which has almost 50,000 followers— and the tweet in question are still up on the platform as of Monday, Feb. 10.

West, who deactivated his X account after posting antisemitism and porn, continues to receive backlash from his social media outburst. On X, Ye praised Adolf Hitler, called himself a Nazi, repeated past remarks about slavery being “a choice,” and much more.