Kanye West and Bianca Censori Headed For Splitsville This Valentine's Day? Here's the Real Story...

Updated as of 5:00p.m. ET on 2/13/2025: A rep for Kanye West has denied reports that he and his wife Bianca Censori are getting divorced. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday, Milo Yiannopolous wrote:

“Ye and Bianca are in Los Angeles, about to enjoy Valentine’s Day together. Announcements about their private life will come from them directly, not unsourced rumor in the tabloid press. Is this the fifth or is it the sixth time the press has wrongly reported that Ye and Bianca are separating? I’ve lost track.”

See original story below.

It looks like Kanye West’s fall from grace is continuing. And this time, it’s affecting his love life.

According to sources close to the rapper who spoke to the Daily Mail on Thursday, West and his wife Bianca Censori are reportedly breaking up and headed for a divorce. Both parties have already reached out to divorce lawyers though no official paper work has been filed. This news comes just 11 days after Ye and Censori pulled their highly controversial stunt at the 2025 Grammys.

Originally appearing to walk the red carpet in matching black outfits, the couple stunned the crowd (and folks all around the world) when Censori dropped her black fur coat to reveal a nearly nude sheer dress that left little to nothing to the imagination.

What’s transpired in the aftermath has arguably been one of West’s worse weeks ever. Not only did his appearance jeopardize a potential contract to perform in Japan (that reportedly cost him $20 million), his hate-fueled online rhetoric on X/Twitter and bizarre ad during the 2025 Super Bowl—in which he vaguely advertised he was selling a $20 t-shirt with a black swastika printed on—also came with severe consequences. Those included getting dropped from his talent agency, Shopify taking down his e-commerce site, X/Twitter deactivating his account and getting slapped with yet another lawsuit.

The latter legal matter stems from a former marketing staff member, who is Jewish, and alleged that she was terminated by West after he called her “ugly,” and texted “Hail Hitler” to her. The former staffer also alleged that the “Power” rapper repeatedly targeted Jewish workers under his employment.