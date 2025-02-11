After that Three-Day Rant on X, Kanye West's Toxic Foolishness Has Been Shut down...Sort Of

So prayer does work! After spending the later part of last week attacking Jewish people, Black people, and women, Kanye “Ye” West’s X account has officially been deactivated... for now.

The plug was pulled on Kanye on Sunday night after the Super Bowl, and if you haven’t been keeping up with the rapper’s foolishness on the social media platform, there was one straw that finally broke the camel’s back and got Kanye outta here!

After Kanye deactivated, Elon Musk, the CEO of X (formally Twitter), tweeted out promising everyone they’d be safe from another one of Ye’s tirades. “Given what he has posted, his account is now classified as NSFW,” Musk responded to a user. “You should not be seeing that anymore.”

Musk began facing backlash after Kanye’s three-day rant was in clear violation of several of the app’s community guidelines and rules about hate speech. Most notably, the “Jesus Walks” rapper tweeted calling himself a “nazi,” expressing his love for Adolf Hitler. Ye also confirmed he does have “DOMINION” over his wife, Bianca Censori, and even went as far as to beg President Donald Trump to free Sean “Diddy” Combs— you know the one that’s awaiting trial for sex trafficking and racketeering.

But surprisingly, it wasn’t any of these offensive posts that gave Kanye the boot. Leading up to the Super Bowl, Ye tweeted out a series of porn clips without warning or discretion. And during the Super Bowl, Kanye went on another rant— surprise, surprise— calling out his longtime rival, Taylor Swift, while continuing to spew antisemitism.

“IF ITS ABOUT THE CULTURE... WHY ARE WE LETTING TAYLOR SWIFT BE SEEN ON TV SINGING A SONG ABOUT TAKING A BLACK MAN DOWN AND ACCUSING OF THINGS THAT CAN TAKE A BLACK MAN DOWN FOR LIFE,” he tweeted during the championship game. He was seemingly referring to Swift dancing to Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” during last week’s Grammys.

Of course, you know Kendrick had to take a hit during Ye’s rant. He then tweeted “KENDRICK IS BEING USED BY THESE WHITE PEOPLE AND JEWS AND SO AM I,” according to Daily Mail. But wait... there’s more.

The rapper eventually set his sights on Musk, accusing him of sabotaging his reach on X. “MY TWITTER REACH HAS BEEN LIMITED SO I AM NOT ALLOWED TO TREND DOING SUPER BOWL,” he said before promising to set up a Discord channel. He also called the CEO a “fake nazi,” and apparently, Mr. Musk didn’t like that.

Soon afterwards, Ye wrote a final post announcing his departure from the app. “I’m logging out of Twitter. I appreciate Elon for allowing me to vent,” he said. “It has been very cathartic to use the world as a sounding board... Love all of you who gave me the energy and attention,” he continued. “Good afternoon and goodnight.”

It’s important to note that Ye was not suspended. He was not banned from X nor was his account deactivated for him. It seems Kanye came to an agreement offline that forced him to deactivate on his own accord. Either way, the streets of X are seemingly safe from Kanye and his insane tweets. Now, we just have to wait to see where else he’ll show up.

