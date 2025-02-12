Finally! Why Kanye West is Having the Worst Week Ever

Kanye West’s weird iPhone-recorded advertisement on Super Bowl Sunday directed people to his Yeezy website, where customers and fans found a single swastika t-shirt listed for sale. And just like his anti-semitic social media tirades, he’s seeing consequences for his actions.

If you go to yeezy.com at this moment, you might find a popup saying “Something went wrong” or “This store is unavailable.” That error is because the e-commerce platform behind Yeezy shut the website down, citing violations of its terms of service, NBC reports. Shopify clocked him, explaining they were forced to “restrict products or activities that we deem unsafe, inappropriate, or offensive.”

“All merchants are responsible for following the rules of our platform. This merchant did not engage in authentic commerce practices and violated our terms so we removed them from Shopify,” the platform said in a statement via NBC News.

The action comes after Ye streamed a local Los Angeles Super Bowl ad of him sitting in a dental chair telling the audience to go to his fashion website. There was listed a $20 t-shirt with a black swastika printed on the front.

Shopify’s action wasn’t the only lashing Ye took in response to his anti-semitism. Following his trolling advertisement, his X account was deactivated after a series of anti-semitic posts — one post declaring himself to be a Nazi.

Also, according to Variety, the artist was dropped from LA-based talent agency 33&West due to his antics. West’s now former agent, Daniel McCartney, made an Instagram post Feb. 10, saying he and the agency ceased working with the rapper “effective immediately” due to his “harmful and hateful remarks.”

Variety’s report also says Ye was named a lawsuit by a former marketing staff member who is Jewish, alleging he terminated her after calling her “ugly,” texted her “Hail Hitler” and repeatedly targeted Jewish employees.

After all this chaos, we still don’t know what Kanye West has against the Jewish community. Maybe he’s just a straight up troll. However, it’s clear he’s going to keep facing serious consequences if he keeps it up.