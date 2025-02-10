Kanye Super Bowl Ad is Weird and Confusing, But How Much Did He Spend on It?!?

In the midst of the slew of Super Bowl LIX commercials including but limited to Nike’s highlight of women athletes or the weird Meta ad with Chris Hemsworth and a banana, we saw one featuring Kanye West. However, it seems the rapper used that 30 seconds to his fashion brand.

The 2023 Super Bowl's Top 5 Black Moments: From Historic Firsts To Rihanna’s Baby Bump CC Share Subtitles Off

English The 2023 Super Bowl's Top 5 Black Moments: From Historic Firsts To Rihanna’s Baby Bump

If you were still sitting in front of your screen during the commercial break from the Philadelphia Eagles whooping the Kansas City Chiefs, you might have seen the Chicago rapper pop up on the TV screen sitting in a...dental chair. Yes, he bought an advertisement spot for local Los Angeles TV to promote his fashion brand, Yeezy, but with little to no production effort, we learn from Variety.

Advertisement

“So what’s up, guys, I spent, like all the money put a commercial on these new teeth. So once again, I had to shoot it on the iPhone,” he said in the video. “Um…um…go to yeezy.com.”

Kanye West NEW Yeezy Super Bowl 59 Commercial #shorts

If you had followed his instructions and gone to his website, you would find a single article of clothing for sale: a $20 white tee with a black swastika on the front. There was no description or additional details to the shirt besides the item label “HH-01.” All we can gather is that it’s more than likely an extension of Ye’s ongoing anti-semitic tirade.

Advertisement

While we don’t know exactly how much he spent on the ad, word from CNN is several 30-second ads for the game sold for $8 million. If his was one of them, you’re looking at about $266,666 a second spent on...what exactly?

Advertisement

The rapper was recently banned from X at 33 million followers after posting a series of unprovoked anti-semitic posts where he called Adolf Hitler “so fresh” and declared himself to be a Nazi.

Advertisement

Ironically, he wrote, “I would never sell a swastika tee because people could be physically harmed wearing it ... I love my fans and supporters,” in a post before his account was locked.

Looks like he was either hacked or spoke too soon.