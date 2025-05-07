Kanye West Called a 'Big Baby' After Storming Off Piers Morgan's Show. What Really Happened Though?

Kanye West’s latest tantrum unfolded during an interview with Piers Morgan. Only after a short time conversing, the rapper got so heated, he stormed off the set. It doesn’t seem to take much to provoke him, but what did Morgan say to draw such a dramatic response? To us, it seems like he can’t own up to his ish.

Jay Pharoah on Comedy Special Jared CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Jay Pharoah Shares President Obama's Feedback on His Impression

Jay Pharoah on Comedy Special Jared CC Share Subtitles Off

English Jay Pharoah Shares President Obama's Feedback on His Impression

The Chicago rapper, who now goes by Ye, dialed into a virtual interview with the British media personality on his show “Uncensored” on Tuesday, May 6. However, the interview was less of an interview and more of a back-and-forth while Morgan barely asked his question. The tension began when Ye corrected Morgan on how to address him.

Advertisement

“I don’t use the term West, you know, the whole drop the slave name idea?” the rapper said.

Advertisement

“Ok, so we just call you Ye, yeah?” Morgan responded.

“Yes sir,” Ye said.

However, Morgan had already addressed him as Ye. Anywho, as Morgan tried to get the interview along, he acknowledged the rapper’s change of scenery: Majorca, Spain. Ye stationed himself there joined by far-right social media personality Sneako, presumably working on music, according to recent livestreams.

Advertisement

“You see that view?... Judge it on the view on the answer how my life is, judge me by the view,” the rapper said in reference to Morgan’s comment.

In response, Morgan cut the small talk and dove right into the meat of what we’ve all been wondering: what the hell is going on with Ye?

Advertisement

“The view is Majorca, I’ve been there. It’s a beautiful place, and for all intents and purposes, you seem very relaxed and happy,” Morgan said. “That is in direct contrast to your public image at the moment, over the last couple of years, led by your ferocious…”

That didn’t boil over well. Ye interrupted Morgan mid-sentence, disagreeing that there’s a “contrast” between his chaotic social media presence and serene environment but argued that artists are “championing the idea of someone being able to express who they really are.” Prayerfully, he’s not suggesting that his recent antisemitic rampages on X are part of who he really is.

Advertisement

In the short interview, Morgan tried circling back to his point but struck another nerve with the rapper over his social media following, DailyMail reports. Ye accused Morgan of trying to “cut inches off his d*ck” for misstating that the rapper had 32 million followers on X as opposed to 33 million.

The interaction got more out of hand as Ye rambled on about how he’s a “gift” and criticized the media for discrediting his legend status— all of which left Morgan at a loss for words given he didn’t really say much.

“COWARD!” Kanye West / Ye WALKS OUT On Piers Morgan Interview | With Sneako

“What are you talking about? I haven’t said anything?” Morgan asked. However, his confusion just drove Ye into an oblivion of anger.

Advertisement

“Now you are not taking accountability or responsibility… No sir, this is what you get for now we can, we can circle back when you can count,” Ye said before taking off his mic and storming off screen. The interview lasted all but two minutes.

Sneako then picked up the slack, pardoning Ye for his egregious antisemitic posts and trying to massage it over as a joke. Morgan then told Sneako to pass along a message for his guest.

Advertisement

“Tell him from me he’s a snivelling, little coward, and he’s an antisemite and a Hitler worshipper. That’s what I would have asked him if he’d had the balls to sit there and take the questions,” said Morgan.

Morgan then took to X, posting a screenshot of the stoic rapper, telling his audience the interview indeed did not go well and calling him a “big baby.”

Advertisement

As much as he demands accountability from the media, we don’t know if we’ll ever see Ye own up to his harmful comments.