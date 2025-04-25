Resurfaced Rumors of Kanye West Hooking Up With This Legendary Makeup Influencer Have the Internet in Shambles

What year even is it?! Kanye West is back in headlines, but this time, the Chicago rapper is being dragged back into mess from 2021. Does anyone remember when rumors were swirling over him allegedly having an affair with a huge name in the makeup industry? Well if not, here’s the tea.

Jay Pharoah on Comedy Special Jared CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Jay Pharoah Shares President Obama's Feedback on His Impression

Jay Pharoah on Comedy Special Jared CC Share Subtitles Off

English Jay Pharoah Shares President Obama's Feedback on His Impression

Back in 2021, YouTuber Jeffree Starr and West sparked rumors after the influencer spilled the tea on an anonymous celebrity he apparently had dealings with in Wyoming, according to OK Magazine. This was also around the time West bought a ranch in the same state, which made fans raise eyebrows.

Advertisement

According to @spacegh0st3333 on TikTok, it was Ava Louise, an influencer and OnlyFans model, who connected the dots, telling fans the anonymous celebrity attached to Starr was indeed Kanye. This was never confirmed, as Louise redacted her statement following a lawsuit by Kris Jenner, Ye’s former mother-in-law, according to TMZ.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s also important to note that in 2021, Starr denied the rumors, saying “This is so weird… this is so stupid. Let me just say this one time… I like very tall men,” he wrote, according to Hot New Hip-Hop.

So with that, the allegations died down until a recent tweet prompted fans to come out on socials. As The Root previously reported, Ye came out admitted to an incestuous relationship with his younger male cousin. But as the internet was trying to make sense of the shocking admission, Starr reacted in a different way.

Advertisement

The YouTuber tweeted “Ok f**k it.. The rumors were true.” And although he didn’t confirm which exact rumor he was referring to, fans all seemed to guess the same thing. “Mmm so Kanye was the hidden rapper running around with him,” @illucidz wrote on X.

Advertisement

“I’ve always believed the DL Kanye rumors btw,” another user, @nikoxbenet, said. It’s important to note despite ongoing rumors about Ye’s sexuality, the rapper has maintained he’s a straight man. But Starr’s cryptic response surely doesn’t help anything.

Advertisement

Some folks couldn’t believe Starr was back in headlines after so many years of staying out of mess. The makeup artist has had his share of controversies over the years. He was exposed for spewing several racial slurs on several occasions... and there’s video to prove it. @ruerue16821 wrote, “guess who’s back on my timeline????? is it 2019??????”

Advertisement

Other users called out Starr for clout chasing. “Bro needs the relevancy so bad,” @angeIbitesss said. User @miissbelladonna called out Starr for taking advantage of the situation. “You see a man admitting to being molested and decide to come on here and kiki about f*****g around with said man,” they wrote.

Advertisement

Others like @midoriij on TikTok theorized Ye’s recent admissions are all in preparation for Sean “Diddy” Combs upcoming federal trial. “I feel like he’s just outing himself before this Diddy case blows up,” she said. The disgraced Bad Boy founder is charged with racketeering and human trafficking, as we previously reported.

Advertisement

Diddy’s trial date is looming with jury selection starting on May 5 and opening statements happening one week later. Combs’ lawyers, Agnifilo and Geragos, have asked the judge to delay the trial for at least two weeks.