Inside The Messy Relationship of Rappers Remy Ma and Papoose

Remy Ma and Papoose have turned their once-beautiful love story into a full-blown online verbal brawl, giving the public a front row seat to the mess. Once celebrated as hip-hop royality and the epitome of relationship goals, the former “Black Love” couple is now airing the dirty secrets for the world to see. After the shocking announcement of their relationship ending, it left the public wondering: what went wrong? Let’s take a look back and explore what led to the heartbreaking demise.
The Real Story On How They Met
In 2004, the two rap artist were introduced by their mutual friend, DJ Kay Slay at an industry event in New York. They immediately bonded over their passion for hip hop.
Love During Lockup
Remy Ma and Papoose’s love story wasn’t easy in the early years. In May 2008, Remy was sentenced to eight years in prison after being convicted of assault and criminal possession of a weapon for shooting Makeda Barnes-Joseph. The two rap lovebirds got married over the phone while Remy was incarcerated.
Despite serving six years at Bedford Hills Correctional Facility, Papoose stood by her side.
Love & Hip Hop: New York
After her release from prison in 2014, the couple quickly emerged as the hottest power couple, landing them a spot on the famous VH1 hit series Love and Hip Hop: New York. The divine timing of the couple joining the show helped showcase their family dynamics and shed a brighter light on their strong bond.
Expansion Of The Mackie Empire
In 2016, the couple renewed their vows and two years later, they gave birth to their first child, Reminisce Mackenzie, also referred to as “Golden Child”.
The Beginning Of The End
Whispers began to circulate around the rap couple in 2022, mainly rumors that Remy Ma was dating battle rapper Eazy The Block Captain. Reports claim that Remy and the battle rapper were seen out being cozy with one another, and that Remy had started using her maiden name at some places. According to Papoose, the rumors turned into a rift between Papoose and Eazy having a physical altercation at a battle rap for “getting too close” with Remy; Remy took to X to issue an apology to the participants.
Heavyweight Drama
But rumors that all wasn’t well within the marriage as infidelity accusations began to fly. In 2024, Remy called out Papoose for allegedly dating boxer, Clarissa Shields and various women. From then on, things started to get messier. Remy also shared with the public that Pap had requested numerous times that the couple file for divorce.
Papoose vs. Remy Ma
Adding more insult to injury, Pap calls out his estranged wife for being a “narcassist” and doubled down on knocking out the battle rapper over “shaking his hand” and “sleeping with his wife.”
Shields also offered to take their online quarrel to the boxing ring for a fight.
Remy Ma Finally Breaks Her Silence
In January 2025, Remy Ma finally breaks her silence on the rumors surrounding the relationship with Eazy Block. In a viral video, Eazy was seen performing a rap battle where he confirmed the romance, rapping. “Ayo Remy, don’t you love me?” Off camera, Remy can be heard responding with a “yes”, finally closing the loop on their relationship.
Papoose Files For Divorce
After sharing that he has filed for divorce, he took to Instagram Live, accusing Remy Ma of keeping their daughter from him since their split in late 2024. He also claims this wasn’t her first betrayal, accusing his estranged wife of being unfaithful several times since her 2014 prison release. The media quickly picked up on the marital drama, including him calling Remy “miserable” and creating a narrative to manipulate their situation to the public.
Remy Ma Speaks Out The Split
Remy Ma took to Instagram live sharing insight about her relationship ending with Papoose including how she regrets portraying a happy marriage, including how the two hadn’t shared a bed with one another since 2022.
Papoose and Remy Ma Throw Online Jabs
The Brooklyn rapper did not hold back for calling out Remy citing that he has written 90 percent of her raps, calls her a “liar” and claims “she can’t keep her legs closed.” Remy rebuttals sharing how he was placing efforts to reconcile but she refused.
So where does the former hip hop power couple go from here?
While navigating a foreseen dramatic divorce and co-parenting, the former rap couple both have moved on to their new relationships, but we have yet to hear when the divorce will be finalized.