Inside The Messy Relationship of Rappers Remy Ma and Papoose

Remy Ma and Papoose’s love story wasn’t easy in the early years. In May 2008, Remy was sentenced to eight years in prison after being convicted of assault and criminal possession of a weapon for shooting Makeda Barnes-Joseph. The two rap lovebirds got married over the phone while Remy was incarcerated.

Despite serving six years at Bedford Hills Correctional Facility, Papoose stood by her side.