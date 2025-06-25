Inside Mariah Carey’s $12.4 Million Connecticut Castle Mansion, Now Up for Sale!

Image: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for iHeartRadio; YouTube/Ryan Serhant

There's arguably no bigger diva than Mariah Carey. But if you've always aspired to live the "diva" lifestyle, we've got good news for you!

The castle-like, mega-mansion in Connecticut the "Always Be My Baby" singer called home for the last two years is now up for sale, for the low, low price of $12.4 million. That price goes up to $14.5 if you want it fully furnished, but that's a small price adjustment to make to live like s superstar, right?

The massive home spans across just over six acres and totals about 25,000 square feet across three structures: the main house, guest house, and wellness center.

The main house boasts eight bedrooms, a parlor room, home gym, fun space and more. The guest house, which is right at 2,500 square feet offers 3 bedrooms. Other features of the home include a courtyard, playground, saltwater pool, recording studio (later converted into yoga and sauna room) tea and juice bar lounge, and more.

But because a picture is worth a thousand words (or about $12.5 million in this case), keep reading to get a good look at the gorgeous home!

Aerial View

Screenshot: YouTube/Ryan Serhant

Despite the magnitude of the home, you're just five minutes away from town (namely, New Canaan) which makes this a prime location. Also, peep that basketball court off to the side.

The Parlor Room

Screenshot: YouTube/Ryan Serhant

You can't have a home as legendary as this one and not have a parlor room, that would simply be unheard of.

The Great Room

Screenshot: YouTube/Ryan Serhant

Just one of the many lounge spaces in the home, this great room lives up to the name thanks to it's grandiose ceiling and space.

Kitchen, View 1

Screenshot: YouTube/Ryan Serhant

With all the space in this kitchen, there's enough to host your family, our families, and your neighbors' family all in one.

Kitchen, View 2

Screenshot: YouTube/Ryan Serhant

See what we mean? There's plenty of room to go around.

Family Room

Screenshot: YouTube/Ryan Serhant

While not as grand as the great room, this cozier space definitely brings more warmth to the estate.

The Conservatory, View 1

Screenshot: YouTube/Ryan Serhant

Whether it's used as a reception area or a event space, the conservatory is the kind of chill and laid back sun room we love!

The Conservatory, View 2

Screenshot: YouTube/Ryan Serhant

Can you imagine having your morning coffee and reading the paper here while the sun engulfs this space? We sure can!

Primary Bedroom

Screenshot: YouTube/Ryan Serhant

The primary bedroom decor is a bit more modern in comparison to the rest of the aesthetic in the home, but we're not mad at it at all!

The Primary Bathroom Tub

Screenshot: YouTube/Ryan Serhant

Though we couldn't get too long of a glimpse into the primary bathroom, this giant tub tells us all we need to know.

The "Fun Space"

Screenshot: YouTube/Ryan Serhant

Feeling like watching a movie or shooting some hoops indoors with friends? The "Fun Space" has everything you need to unwind and awaken your inner child.

Gym

Screenshot: YouTube/Ryan Serhant

No modern-day home is complete without a gym and thankfully, it's not lacking in this gargantuan home.

Movie Room

Screenshot: YouTube/Ryan Serhant

Friday nights in will no doubt feel a little bit better in this spacious movie room!

Backyard Pool

Screenshot: YouTube/Ryan Serhant

No need to escape to the beach when you've got an amazing pool right in your own backyard. Trust us, we'd be there all the time if we could. But if this home is something you'd like to call yours, be sure to check out the listing and seal the deal!