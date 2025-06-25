Marvel Bringing Back Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror, Explained

American actor Jonathan Majors poses on the red carpet on arrival to attend the world premiere of the film ‘The Harder They Fall’ on the opening day of the 2021 BFI London Film Festival in London on October 6, 2021. Image: Getty Images JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Rumors are swirling over the return of Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so that must mean Jonathan Majors, who played the iconic villain, is coming back as well, right? Keep reading.

As you know, Disney had to make quite a pivot in light of Jonathan Majors’ headline-making arrest, trial and subsequent downfall in Hollywood. The rising star lost out on many of his projects that were in the works at the time, the biggest being his ties to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which had a whole era dedicated to him being the big villain. Since then, they course-corrected and brought back Robert Downey Jr. to play Doctor Doom as the franchise’s new big bad, as we reported. But new rumors have surfaced suggesting that the MCU isn’t done with Kang just yet.

Various fan sites are reporting that the MCU may in fact want to wrap up Kang’s storyline, with or without Majors. One of the big ways to do this? Have Kang briefly collide with Doctor Doom, per Heroic Hollywood, in a “brief but poignant return to the MCU that results in audiences fearing the newest big bad.”

As the outlet reports, Marvel has no plans of reuniting with Majors as of right now. But, there is the possibility that they don’t touch base with Kang at all, leaving the door open for the actor to possibly return in the future.

As we reported, just last year Majors revealed that he was “heartbroken” to learn that they were moving on without him in the MCU and pivoting with Downey Jr. as Doom. Majors had already played Kang in projects like “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” and “Loki.”

He told TMZ last year, “I think it’s fair that Mr. Downey has been greeted with patience and curiosity and love,” alluding to earlier in the “Iron Man” actor’s career when he dealt with addiction issues and was arrested multiple times, and also mentioning Ezra Miller, star of “The Flash” who also had very serious legal issues. “Mr. Miller’s gotten the same treatment and they’re being allowed to work at they’re art and be creative at that level. I didn’t really get that.”

Majors comeback is certainly well underway. His first film release since his trial, “Magazine Dreams,” was earlier this year, and he has other projects on the way. Still, there is no sign from MCU or Disney at large to suggest they’d bring him back into the fold.