Sibling Rivalry in Florida Senate Race Just Got Messy after Mama Picks a Side 

Chile, it’s getting messy in Florida but on the political stage. Brother and sister Randolph Bracy and LaVon Bracy Davis are campaigning against each other in the race for the Florida state Senate. However, things just got intense after their mother picked which sibling she would rather root for.

The Bracy siblings are both gunning for the seat previously held by Geraldine Thompson who died earlier this year following knee-replacement surgery, per The AP. The siblings each have extensive backgrounds in legislation with Bracy being a former state senator and Bracy Davis being a former state representative.

This also isn’t their first rodeo in a political race considering they previously pitted against each other for the Democratic primary in the Senate race last year. Bracy ran up against Thompson while his sister publicly endorsed Thompson over him. Now, Bracy Davis' bid to go against her brother herself in this year's race sparked some real beef.

Bracy told The Orlando Sentinel that he found it “disappointing and hurtful” that his sister announced her counter bid just after he announced his. To the press, Bracy Davis simply insisted she was advocating to push forward Thompson’s policies for voting rights and better pay for public school educators, the report says.

The Bracy’s have even deeper ties to politics than this. Their father, Randolph Bracy Jr., was a president of the local NAACP chapter. Their mother, Lavon Wright Bracy, is a civil rights activist who went wayyyy back with the late Sen. Thompson - like she was Thompson’s maid of honor, way back.

Mrs. Bracy also turned up the heat by making a shocking announcement to endorse only one of her children: her daughter. Bracy Davis also garnered support from Thompson’s family - thrusting her to being the winning nominee for the Democratic Party in District 15. The numbers tell it all: LaVon got 43 percent of the vote while her brother only got 12 percent, per Tuesday's announcement.

LaVon Bracy Davis will now advance to face off with Republican Senate nominee Willie Montague in September. Is it safe to say Thanksgiving might be a lil’ awkward for the Bracy siblings?