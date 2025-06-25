Why Fans Believe Stefon Diggs’ Latest Power Move With New Boo Cardi B Has Her Ex Offset Punching Air

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 12: (L-R) NFL Player Stefon Diggs and rapper Cardi B sits court-side during the first quarter in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on May 12, 2025 in New York City. Photo: Getty Images Elsa

Cardi B and her NFL bae Stefon Diggs are turning heads once again after sharing an exclusive getaway in a stunning European castle. With undeniable chemistry on full display — and Diggs’ deep pockets setting the tone — fans can’t help but joke that Offset is upset and punching the air.

So, let’s break down exactly why the internet thinks Cardi leveled up, big time.

Cardi B shared her lavish experience with fans, flaunting her vacation stay at a royal castle in the hills of France — courtesy of her New England Patriots star boyfriend. Letting your ex know your new man’s pockets might be deeper is certainly one way to make a statement.

The tour started in the grand dining hall, decked out with beamed ceilings, stone walls, and historic light fixtures. She brought viewers into the bathroom, featuring a large wooden-and-tin tub with gargoyle accents, and even joked about taking “the royal s**t” while showing off the medieval-style toilet.

Connecting rooms featured Tuscan style decor, leading to a sun-lit indoor swimming pool area. “Look how beautiful,” Cardi, 32, gushed. This man is so original, he got us in a f*****g castle…I can’t believe we’re staying in some place like this. This is insane.”

Meanwhile, Offset recently appeared in an interview with Complex, where he was asked about the most romantic thing he’s ever done. His lackluster answer of “Flowers for no reason,” while admitting he’s never done anything “extravagant,” had fans in stitches — seeing as his ex-wife is living it up in a French castle.

https://twitter.com/whatbunnysaid/status/1937599156412961106

“His wife in a castle rn 😂,” one fan laughed. “Is romantic in the room with us?” a second chimed in. “Just because flowers is his most romantic gesture?? I see why cardi left,” a third wrote. “This Offset redemption arc is not something we’re falling for 😂😂😂 get outtaaaa here,” another joked.

Drama king DJ Akademiks weighed in, saying Offset is losing the public perception battle with Diggs because “Cardi got a star,” and “It’s hard for Offset to win that PR battle.” According to AK, nobody cares if Offset moves on with another woman nobody knows, while Cardi levels up in front of the world.

https://twitter.com/CrshdIceNcoffee/status/1937851084359492092

"But the things is no high profile woman is going to date him. He comes with 6 kids 4 BM a serial cheater and a prior addict," one fan wrote in the comment section. "Whos more high profile than cardi b ?? Rihanna, BEYONCE ??? Don't nobody want his cheating a*s," a second wrote. "And what high profile female celebrity is checking for offset in 2025? That would be dumb asl," another added.

With Diggs’ current net worth sitting at $60 million — and a 3-year contract worth another $69 million — it’s clear he’s putting his money where his mouth is. Meanwhile, Offset has an estimated net worth of $32 million, per Finance Monthly.