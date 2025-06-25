Niecy Nash Holds a Grudge Against Colman Domingo, and We Have the Tea

Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash at the Essence Magazine cover celebration for Niecy Nash and wife Jessica Betts at 1010 Wine and Events on February 27, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images), Colman Domingo attends the amfAR Gala Cannes 2025 presented by Chopard at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 22, 2025 in Cap d'Antibes, France. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for amfAR)

The last thing you want to do is make a bride mad on her wedding day. And one questionable move by actor Colman Domingo during Niecy Nash-Betts' 2020 ceremony still has the actress boiling...but it might not be what you think.

Almost five years ago, Domingo served as the officiant for his longtime friend's wedding to Jessica Betts. "I married the greatest love of my life in my backyard with 24 people, and guess who my officiant was?" Betts asked during an episode of "Today With Jenna & Friends." She continued, "None other than the Colman Domingo."

It's a unspoken rule never to upstage the bride on her wedding day, but according to Betts, Domingo didn't quite get the memo. PEOPLE covered the ceremony, and in the pictures of the two women standing at the altar, you can't help but focus on the "Sing Sing" actor standing in the back for one obvious reason.

"There’s Colman!" Betts said referencing Domingo's yellow patterned outfit behind Betts and her wife's all white outfits. He wore a black and yellow suit with a black and white checkered top and white sneakers. We all know Domingo is known for being a fashion killer. Most notably, he was a co-chair for the 2025 Met Gala where the theme was Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.

"Now, I have a grudge against him," Betts admitted. "Because I don’t know what he’s wearing." The "Claw" actress said she liked Domingo's outfit, but there is a time and place for everything. "He just looked like a beautiful bumblebee, but I said not for-- you’re my officiant!" Betts said. "You don’t got black slacks laying around?"

She even revealed she confronted Domingo over his fashion faux pas. "I said, 'You look like a fool! What do you have on? What are you wearing?'" Betts added, "And now he’s a fashion guru! How come that didn’t happen before my wedding, you know?"

Domingo and Betts have been friends for more than a decade. They even co-starred in the 2014 film "Selma." So although she joked about still holding a grudge, she still loves him deeply. Betts went on to explain why her third marriage to Jessica was extra special.

"See the first two times I was married, I was married to men and now I’m married to a woman," she continued. "And I don’t think it’s about the gender that makes it special... I met my soulmate. I wasn’t living a sexually repressed life where I’m like, 'Oh my God, I really want to be married to a woman!' No. I just met the most beautiful soul." Betts and her wife will celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary in August 2025.