Entertainment

Inside Eddie Murphy's 'Boomerang' Loft in New York City

We're taking a look inside the New York City space that was perfect for a bachelor like Marcus Graham.

By
Angela Johnson
Image for article titled Inside Eddie Murphy&#39;s &#39;Boomerang&#39; Loft in New York City
Screenshot: YouTube

Eddie Murphy’s 1992 comedy “Boomerang” is a cult classic full of memorable scenes and one-liners that fans still recite to this day – like “Love should have brought your ass home last night!” But another great feature of the film is Murphy’s Marcus Graham’s character’s dope New York loft. Full of clean lines and modern minimalist decor, it is the perfect place for a ladies man like Marcus to entertain his guests. Let’s take a look inside.

A Bachelor’s Bedroom

Image for article titled Inside Eddie Murphy&#39;s &#39;Boomerang&#39; Loft in New York City
Screenshot: YouTube

From the deep, earthy tones in the bedroom to the soft romantic lighting behind the frame, the bedroom is made for a bachelor like Marcus.

There’s Levels to It

Image for article titled Inside Eddie Murphy&#39;s &#39;Boomerang&#39; Loft in New York City
Screenshot: YouTube

One of the coolest features of Marcus’ apartment is the open floor plan that is broken up with sets of staircases.

Defined Spaces

Image for article titled Inside Eddie Murphy&#39;s &#39;Boomerang&#39; Loft in New York City
Screenshot: YouTube

The art and area rugs help define the open space, creating sections in the loft that feel like different rooms.

Sleek Kitchen

Image for article titled Inside Eddie Murphy&#39;s &#39;Boomerang&#39; Loft in New York City
Screenshot: YouTube

The modern decor continues into the kitchen, where the stainless steel appliances are the star of the show. Marcus gets extra credit for having fresh flowers on the counter.

Sleek Kitchen

Image for article titled Inside Eddie Murphy&#39;s &#39;Boomerang&#39; Loft in New York City
Screenshot: YouTube

The open kitchen includes plenty of counter space to prepare meals.

Dope Dining Room

Image for article titled Inside Eddie Murphy&#39;s &#39;Boomerang&#39; Loft in New York City
Screenshot: YouTube

The open dining area is perfect for entertaining, with room for a large dining table so Marcus can have his friends (and their embarrassing parents) over for dinner parties.

It’s All in the Details

Image for article titled Inside Eddie Murphy&#39;s &#39;Boomerang&#39; Loft in New York City
Screenshot: YouTube

There are so many amazing details about the design of Marcus’ place, including the arches and the beautiful wood floors.

Clean Lines

Image for article titled Inside Eddie Murphy&#39;s &#39;Boomerang&#39; Loft in New York City
Screenshot: YouTube

The apartment is tastefully decorated with statement art pieces, beautiful area rugs and, of course, a fireplace.

Windows Everywhere

Image for article titled Inside Eddie Murphy&#39;s &#39;Boomerang&#39; Loft in New York City
Screenshot: YouTube

The big windows are perfect for taking in all of the New York City sights on the ground below.

Outdoor Space

Image for article titled Inside Eddie Murphy&#39;s &#39;Boomerang&#39; Loft in New York City
Screenshot: YouTube

Finding a great apartment with outdoor space in New York City is like finding a unicorn. But leave it up to Marcus Graham to have a place with a serious deck.

