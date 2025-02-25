Inside Eddie Murphy's 'Boomerang' Loft in New York City

Eddie Murphy’s 1992 comedy “Boomerang” is a cult classic full of memorable scenes and one-liners that fans still recite to this day – like “Love should have brought your ass home last night!” But another great feature of the film is Murphy’s Marcus Graham’s character’s dope New York loft. Full of clean lines and modern minimalist decor, it is the perfect place for a ladies man like Marcus to entertain his guests. Let’s take a look inside.
A Bachelor’s Bedroom
From the deep, earthy tones in the bedroom to the soft romantic lighting behind the frame, the bedroom is made for a bachelor like Marcus.
There’s Levels to It
One of the coolest features of Marcus’ apartment is the open floor plan that is broken up with sets of staircases.
Defined Spaces
The art and area rugs help define the open space, creating sections in the loft that feel like different rooms.
Sleek Kitchen
The modern decor continues into the kitchen, where the stainless steel appliances are the star of the show. Marcus gets extra credit for having fresh flowers on the counter.
The open kitchen includes plenty of counter space to prepare meals.
Dope Dining Room
The open dining area is perfect for entertaining, with room for a large dining table so Marcus can have his friends (and their embarrassing parents) over for dinner parties.
It’s All in the Details
There are so many amazing details about the design of Marcus’ place, including the arches and the beautiful wood floors.
Clean Lines
The apartment is tastefully decorated with statement art pieces, beautiful area rugs and, of course, a fireplace.
Windows Everywhere
The big windows are perfect for taking in all of the New York City sights on the ground below.
Outdoor Space
Finding a great apartment with outdoor space in New York City is like finding a unicorn. But leave it up to Marcus Graham to have a place with a serious deck.