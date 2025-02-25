Inside Eddie Murphy's 'Boomerang' Loft in New York City

Eddie Murphy’s 1992 comedy “Boomerang” is a cult classic full of memorable scenes and one-liners that fans still recite to this day – like “Love should have brought your ass home last night!” But another great feature of the film is Murphy’s Marcus Graham’s character’s dope New York loft. Full of clean lines and modern minimalist decor, it is the perfect place for a ladies man like Marcus to entertain his guests. Let’s take a look inside.