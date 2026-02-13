In the Mood for Black Love Films This Valentine’s Day? We Got You

Screenshot: YouTube/Prime Video

Ahhhh, Valentine’s Day! The day for love—whether romantic, familial, or platonic—is usually cause for celebration whether alone or with others. But should you find yourself with plans that have fallen through or if you and that special someone have decided to spend the night in this weekend, check out our list of Black love movies that are sure to give you all the feels and put you in a good mood!

From period pieces to classic romcoms, keep reading to find out more!

“Hitch”

It’s really a shame that Will Smith hasn’t made 15 more romcoms, because he’s beyond good in “Hitch,” which makes this a fun rewatch at any time!

“Resort to Love”

One the newer romcoms that delivers on both the laughs and the storylines, Christina Milian, Jay Pharoah, and Sinqua Walls come togther for a surpremely entertaining flick!

“Boomerang”

Talk about a stacked cast! Eddie Murphy, Halle Berry, Robin Givens, David Alan Grier—we could go on! Definitely press play on this one, you won’t regret it.

“Two Can Play That Game”

What’s better than seeing Morris Chestnut looking fine onscreen? Seeing two equally fine women like Vivica A. Fox and Gabrielle Union as his co-leads. This one never fails to get folks going!

“Sylvie’s Love”

I am still yearning for a “Sylvie’s Love” sequel because the love story between Sylvie and Robert in this period piece movie gives all the feels in the places and just brings my heart so much joy. I am arguably in love with this movie as much as the aforementioned couple is in love with each other. It’s hands down at the top of my list of favorite romantic movies.

“Really Love”

When do get the chance to see fine Kofi Siriboe get in his lover boy bag? Not often. And that’s exactly what makes “Really Love” so wonderful and in my top three favorite romance films. Yootha Wong-Loi-Sing is aslo just incredibly gorgeous and the score is etched in my brain in the most fantastic way.

“The Photograph”

While this film moves at a slow pace, it’s fitting for the slow burn Issa Rae and LaKeith’s characters go through throughout the film. Complete with great cinematography and phenomenal score from Robert Glasper that’s become my personal favorite alongside “Really Love’s”— “The Photograph” is a regular go-to.

“Love Jones”

Darius Lovehall, you make us swoon even to this day. And I’m sure I can speak for many women when I say they’re still yearning for their own personal rendition of “A Blues for Nina?”

“Waiting to Exhale”

Name a film that tackles love between besties and love between romantic partners better than “Waiting to Exhale.” I’ll wait.

“Brown Sugar”

“We’re going to celebrate…my divooooorce!” That line alone plus the chemistry between Taye Diggs and Sanaa Lathan cemented this film in Black Love Cinema History.

“Moonlight”

This Oscar-winning film explores love in all in many forms—from familial to platonic to romantic and is so beautifully put together, I still think about it to this day. Bravo Barry Jenkins, bravo.

“Think Like a Man”

There aren’t too many good rom-coms out there anymore but Think Like A Man was definitely one of the last few to come out in the last 15 years. And for that we thank the cast, crew and all involved!

“Jason’s Lyric”

If you know, you just know.

“If Beale Street Could Talk”

Beautiful love story between Fonny and Tish and an Academy Award-winning performance from Regina King aside (and these are major things to put aside)—this film deserves the utmost praise based off the “Agape” by Nicholas Britell alone.

“The Best Man”

With an all-star case made up of Morris Chestnut, Taye Diggs, Nia Long, Sanaa Lathan, Terrence Howard, Regina Hall and more—what’s not to love about this cult classic?

“Beyond the Lights”

Say what you want about Nate Parker, but before his career took a turn, he left us with this gem of a love story. Shout out to Gugu Mbatha-Raw!

“About Last Night”

This has Regina Hall, Kevin Hart, Joy Bryant and Michael Ealy. What’s not to love?

“Just Wright”

Queen Latifah has never met a rom-com she didn’t body, there’s no way this wasn’t going to make the list.

“Rye Lane”

This rom-com was so slept on last year but it deserves its flowers and time to shine.

“The Perfect Find”

It’s Gabrielle Union and Keith Powers, need I say more?

“Jumping The Broom”

Not only does “Jumping the Broom” have a stellar cast, but it’s a feel good rom-com that’s aged pretty good.

“What Men Want”

Taraji and Aldis Hodge are a rom-comedy gold duo that I never knew I needed! Tap into it if you haven’t.