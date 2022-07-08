The conversation on how crime suspects are treated based on race doesn’t stop at Jayland Walker, a Black man killed while fleeing from police, or Highland Park shooter Robert E. Crimo. We’ve seen consistent acts of police brutality from beatings to shootings since before Trayvon Martin but a genuine spike since 2020. Unfortunately, at the same time, mass shootings and hate crimes have risen.



Per The Washington Post’s police shooting database, Black people are killed by police more than twice the rate of white people. As if police weren’t enough of a threat to Black people, the FBI released a report finding that 60 percent of hate crimes in 2020 were racially motivated. Those are only the ones that went reported. This year we’ve seen multiple white hate crime suspects and police officers target Black people and communities. However, they always see their way to trial to meet their punishment. Black people usually see a grave first.

Let’s take a look at some of widely known shootings where the white crime suspect lived at the same time a Black one was killed.