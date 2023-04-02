Style 101 For Adults Who Want To Rock Spring Fashion Trends

If you let a teenager tell you, everyone who is anyone will be wearing baggy jeans, crop tops and platform sneakers this spring. At least that’s what my teen tells me every time we go shopping together. And she’s right, the stores are full of tiny tops and gigantic pants right now. But as a woman of a certain age, I refuse to believe I have to dress like a wannabe member of TLC to be in style. So I took it upon myself to do some digging to find some, dare I say, adult interpretations of these youthful trends. Check out these twists on some of the most popular spring fashion trends.