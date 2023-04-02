Style 101 For Adults Who Want To Rock Spring Fashion Trends

If you let a teenager tell you, everyone who is anyone will be wearing baggy jeans, crop tops and platform sneakers this spring. At least that’s what my teen tells me every time we go shopping together. And she’s right, the stores are full of tiny tops and gigantic pants right now. But as a woman of a certain age, I refuse to believe I have to dress like a wannabe member of TLC to be in style. So I took it upon myself to do some digging to find some, dare I say, adult interpretations of these youthful trends. Check out these twists on some of the most popular spring fashion trends.
Geometric Cutouts
From the v-neckline to the perfectly positioned side cutouts, everything about the Satin Pleated Cutout Maxi Dress from Abercrombie says sexy. I mean, they had me at adjustable straps.
Cargo Pants
Whether you pair them with sneakers or your favorite pair of heels, the River Island satin utility cargo pants from ASOS are grown and sexy with an emphasis on sexy.
Sheer Fabrics
It may have long sleeves and a high neckline, but the Tempt Me Black Sheer Lace Long Sleeve Crop Top from Lulus is anything but boring. Whether you wear it over a tank or a slip dress, this piece will work overtime for your wardrobe.
Platform Sneakers
Who needs heels when you can wear platform sneakers? The Mayze Animal Women’s Sneakers from Puma pair great with jeans, leggings, skirts or even a suit. The options are endless.
Sweatshirts
Wearing a sweatshirt doesn’t have to always mean an oversized hoodie. Not that there’s anything wrong with an oversized hoodie. But we love the ruffled sleeves of the Janine Sweatshirt from Rebecca Minkoff, making it the perfect companion to your favorite pair of jeans or a skirt.
Bright Colors
All black everything is cool sometimes. But this spring, color is everything. Try these & Other Stories tailored pants from ASOS to add a pretty pop to your outfit.
Crop Tops
Just because you’re wearing a crop top doesn’t mean you have to let it all hang out. The Lindy Knit Top from Reformation is a crop that still leaves a little to the imagination.
Bell Bottom Jeans
Put your skinny jeans on pause this spring and check out these Patched flare jeans from GAP. But don’t get rid of them. They’ll probably be back in style soon.
Wide Leg Jeans
If bell bottoms aren’t your thing, try the Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans from Reformation. The dark wash and the blingy detail on the side give them a little something special and make them a fun choice for a night out.
Cold Shoulder Tops
If you’re looking for grown and sexy, you won’t be able to resist this Sofie Faux Leather One-Shoulder Top from Sachin & Babi. It’s a luxe look that’s much better for the planet!
Bustiers
Under a blazer or on it’s own, this Vegan leather bustier from Aritzia is sure to steal the show.
Crochet
Ok, I know crochet may sound a little Coachella, but there is a way to do it without looking like you’re going to an outdoor music festival. The Crochet Knit Turtleneck Crop Top from BCBG is a great lightweight piece that is perfect for spring.
Mary Janes
The Whitley Mary Jane from Coach is cute and comfy shoe that adds pretty pop of color to any spring outfit.