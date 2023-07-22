Hip-Hop's 40 year Love Affair With The Movie ‘Scarface’

Hip-Hop's 40 year Love Affair With The Movie 'Scarface'

As Scarface celebrates its 40th anniversary, The Root looked at rappers such as Jay-Z, Big Pun, Biggie and others who were inspired by the film.

By Noah A. McGee
Nearly 40 years ago, the classic “rags to riches” story, “Scarface,” was released in theatres. While it’s beloved by many now, it was not always. But thanks to hip-hop, the film has stood the test of time as one of the most influential in film history.

In 2018, Steven Bauer did an interview with the New York Post where he claimed, “‘Scarface’ was dead and buried until hip-hop rediscovered it.” The actor who played Tony Montana’s sidekick, Manny, referenced how rappers he previously never heard of would give him props for the film’s importance.

Montana’s story resonated with many in hip-hop. A broke Cuban immigrant would do anything for a better lifestyle. Despite his tragic ending, his story has continued to serve as an influential part of hip-hop culture. MCs have done everything from sampling dialogue from the movie to taking the name of the main character.

Houston rapper Scarface

There’s no way we can talk about the relationship between “Scarface” and hip-hop without talking about the namesake rapper —Scarface. As a solo act and as a member of the Geto Boys, Brad Jordan borrowed the name of the main protagonist of the classic 1983 movie. He felt he related to the character as he often rapped about the tales of poverty, drugs, and other criminal acts.

Kool G Rap - “Ill Street Blues”

Kool G Rap & DJ Polo - Ill Street Blues [Explicit]

Kool G Rap was the first New York MC to reference “Scarface” in a song. On this 1992 track, the Queens rapper quotes the “A pig that don’t fly straight” line from the movie.

Nas - “The World is Yours”

Nas - The World Is Yours (Official HD Video)

Nas put his love for the film on the front street with the release of his debut album, Illmatic, in 1994. This 90s hit not only stole the name of the track from the movie but he can also be seen in a similar bathtub as the one Tony Montana bathed in during the film.

Kool G Rap - “Fast Life”

Kool G Rap, Nas - Fast Life

On this track which features fellow Queens rapper Nas, Kool G quotes the “think big” scene from the film. Outside of the lazy acting at the beginning of the video, I love this reference.

Raekwon - “Incarcerated Scarfaces”

Raekwon - Incarcerated Scarfaces (HD) Best Quality!

Only Built 4 Cuban Linx is littered with references to the movie. But his most obvious one is on “Incarcerated Scarfaces.”

Raekwon - “Criminology”

Criminology

The Chef did it again on “Criminology” where they sampled the scene where Montana explicitly says, “I told you not to fuck with me!”

Jay-Z - “Can’t Knock the Hustle”

Can’t Knock The Hustle

Hov has referenced the movie on so many tracks that it’s hard to keep count. But the first time he did it was on this 1996 track from his debut album, Reasonable Doubt. The skit at the beginning of this track is an ode to the movie. Roc-A-Fella Records affiliate Pain In Da Ass does the voiceover work and comically does his rendition of a scene from the movie.

Notorious B.I.G. - “Ten Crack Commandments”

The Notorious B.I.G. - Ten Crack Commandments (Official Audio)

Biggie directly references “Scarface” on this classic track where he raps, “Number Four/ I know you heard this before/Never get high on your own supply,” which is a quote from this classic scene. Apparently, Elvira didn’t listen to her own advice.

The Lox - “Money, Power, Respect”

Money, Power & Respect (feat. DMX & Lil’ Kim)

I love The Lox. They have always been underrated, and so have their references to “Scarface.” This 1998 track is a play on the “Money, Power, Women” scene from the film.

Big Pun - “Leatherface”

Big Pun- Leatherface

Big Pun is another underrated MC. Yes, he has his hits, but he is legitimately just as skilled as any other rapper from the 90s, (including Biggie). On this track, he uses the audio from the gory chainsaw bathroom scene.

Def Jam Presents Scarface: Origins of a Hip-Hop Classic

Def Jam Presents Scarface: Origins Of A Hip-Hop Classic

“Scarface” influence was so massive that Def Jam Records released a documentary in 2003 where rappers speak about their love of the film. Raekwon referred to the movie as the “bible.” Fat Joe said Tony Montana is a “Ghetto superstar.”

Rick Ross - “Push It”

Rick Ross - Push It

It’s so interesting that some of hip-hop’s best references to the movie come from New York MCs, even though most of the film takes place in Miami. Rick Ross opts to sample Paul Engemann’s “Scarface (Push It to the Limit),” which was the hit track from the movie’s soundtrack.

The Boondocks Season 3, Episode 7: “The Fund-Raiser”

Boondocks Season 3 Episode 7 (The FundRaiser) (Uncensored)

The Boondocks are so engrained in hip-hop culture that I have to include it on this list. In what I consider to be the best episode from the show, Riley Freeman becomes a successful chocolate “fundraiser.” While his brother, Huey, doubts him, Riley claims that since he’s watched all the gangster movies, he won’t fail. Later in the episode, Riley’s operation gets so big that he moves into the “Scarface suite,” which mirrors the mansion from the movie.

Lil Wayne - “On Fire”

Lil Wayne - On Fire (Official Music Video)

Similar to Ross, Lil Wayne sampled a song from the movie’s soundtrack, using Amy Holland’s “She’s on Fire.

Future - “Tony Montana”

Future - Tony Montana (Explicit Video Version)

One of Future’s first mainstream hits was his 2012 track, “Tony Montana,” which was included on his debut album, Pluto.

