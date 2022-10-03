Trevor Noah told his fans on the Daily Show that after hosting through the Trump presidency, a pandemic (from his house) and all other manners of calamity, it’s time to move on to new ventures. We can’t wait to hear what he’ll do next, but first, we had some ideas about who else might bring the charisma, timing, delivery and comedic mastery of current events to do the show justice. We know Comedy Central already has their own ideas, but they should give these folks a look.
2 / 17
Roy Wood Jr.
Roy Wood Jr.
If this wasn’t an obvious choice to you, you haven’t been watching. Wood’s been a reliable and hilarious castmate of Noah’s for years. His cynicism and deadpanning make every skit he’s in worth the watch, and if you’ve ever seen him do stand up, there’s no drop off. Sliding into the host’s seat is definitely a different gig but that doesn’t mean it’s too big for Wood. He deserves a look.
3 / 17
Robin Thede
Robin Thede
If you’ve seen HBO’s “A Black Lady Sketch Show”, then you know Thede is its brain and heartbeat. What you might not know is about the rest of her bio: the first Black woman to be head writer for a late night talk show, the first Black woman to be head writer for the White House Correspondents Dinner; writer of jokes for Jamie Foxx, Chris Rock, Mike Epps, Kevin Hart and more. Thede’s writing and comedy credits prove she has the chops to hold down the Daily Show and being the first woman to helm the show would be another in her long list of ‘firsts’.
4 / 17
W. Kamau Bell
W. Kamau Bell
Bell’s United Shades of America is one of the few programs left on CNN that doesn’t center on either live news coverage of war, calamity or elections or depend on a rotating cast of former political operatives screaming talking points at each other. It’s thoughtful, funny and probing, and proves Bell would be right at home on the Daily Show set. Bell’s CNN show stands apart because he researches with the depth of an investigative reporter, then delivers them with a humor you can’t find in any newsroom. We’d love to see how that translates to late-night hosting.
5 / 17
Sam Jay
Sam Jay
If you don’t know her already, you will. The host of HBO Max’s Pause with Sam Jay, which just finished its second season, has been in the game for a minute. She’s been a writer for SNL the past five seasons and has a Netflix comedy special under her belt. Sam Jay would bring a unique voice to the Daily Show, as she’d be both its first woman and first queer host. As much as we’d love to see it, though, it might not be her lane. She told the Hollywood Reporter last year that the one format she absolutely didn’t want for Pause was “a desk thing or a two-camera monologue.”
6 / 17
Bomani Jones
Bomani Jones
Yes, we know Bomani Jones already has a late-night cable talk gig, HBO Max’s Game Theory, which premiered last March and has already been renewed for season two. That might make putting him on Comedy Central weeknights feel like a retread. But Jones, a bona fide economist, has always had range beyond the intersectional sports talk lane that Game Theory occupies. Of course, with his HBO duties and his thrice-weekly podcast The Right Time just re-upped by ESPN, a weeknight hosting gig might not leave Bo much time to rest.
7 / 17
Dulce Sloan
Dulce Sloan
Another Daily Show and standup vet, Sloan would be getting her first shot at having her name in lights if the network promoted her as Noah’s successor. But it wouldn’t be her first time on a big stage—take, for example, her viral conversation about broke dick with Don Lemon during CNN’s New Year’s Eve celebration. She’d be an entertaining host to say the least.
8 / 17
Samantha Bee
Samantha Bee
Hear us out: The chances Comedy Central’s shortlist of possible Trevor Noah successors looks anything like ours are about as high as this slideshow being nominated for a Pulitzer. But we can include one non-Black possibility that could be on both lists, and Samantha Bee just might be her. She checks some of the same boxes as others on this list: funny, the Daily Show on her resume and a social and political sensibility that should play well with Comedy Central’s audience. She’s also available since her own TBS show, Full Frontal, was just cancelled in July.
9 / 17
Jemele Hill
Jemele Hill
This one is almost too obvious. Since leaving ESPN in 2018, Hill has been the go to host for celeb interviews and sentient social commentary. The guest list from the 200-plus episode run of Jemele Hill is Unbothered, her Spotify-distributed podcast, shows she’s as comfortable sharing anecdotes with Hollywood-types as she is with social justice activists—which is just as comfortable as she ever was interviewing players or coaches at the four letters. Conservatives love to use her as a lightning rod on Twitter, so putting her in such a visible slot would definitely get Comedy Central some hate mail, but you can’t argue that’d be good for ratings.
10 / 17
Yvette Nicole Brown
Yvette Nicole Brown
Actress, comedian, and writer, Yvette Nicole Brown is more than qualified for The Daily Show. She has been booked and busy over her extensive career starring in shows of several genres from comedy to sci-fi. As a favorite guest co-host for The View, The Real, and The Talk, her personality attracts viewers across demographics. One of her biggest accomplishments was her Primetime Emmy nomination for A Black Lady Sketch Show in 2021.
11 / 17
Jerrod Carmichael
Jerrod Carmichael
Jerrod Carmichael has had an excellent 2022 so far after winning the Primetime Emmy for writing his HBO comedy special, Rothaniel. He has also been a host for Saturday Night Live and a co-writer and producer for The Carmichael Show. He consistently includes hard-hitting, controversial topics in his material, especially with LGBTQ issues. He came out as gay in his award winning comedy special. This rising star could be a great choice for The Daily Show.
12 / 17
Nicole Byer
Nicole Byer
Emmy nominated, Nicole Byer was born to be a tv personality as over her extensive career involving television and podcast hosting, commentary, stand-up comedy, and more. Her body-positivity, wit, and being open and unfiltered makes her an excellent candidate for The Daily Show.
13 / 17
Craig Robinson
Craig Robinson
You may know Craig Robinson most for his role as Darryl in The Office or Pizza Hut commerical, but he is also a TV host, comedian, and a musician. Maybe we could use some more music and see Darryl perform with his band The Nasty Delicious as he hosts The Daily Show.
14 / 17
Amber Ruffin
Amber Ruffin
Amber Ruffin is not a newbie to the tv game being a host, actress, and writer. She became the first Black woman to write for a late-night talk show, bringing her talent to Late Night with Seth Myers. Ruffin already has her own late-night talk show, The Amber Ruffin Show, but I’m sure she wouldn’t turn down the opportunity to host The Daily Show.
15 / 17
Michael Che
Michael Che
Writer, comedian and actor Michael Che has already added The Daily Show to his resume. In 2014 he brought commentary about race issues in America to our screens. The Daily Show is not his only talk show experience as he has written and appeared on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, Late Night with Seth Meyers and Late Show with David Letterman. Taking over The Daily Show would be a simple transition for Che.
16 / 17
Wanda Sykes
Wanda Sykes
Comedian and actress, Wanda Sykes, is one of the biggest names in the entertainment world. She is never afraid to give her political opinions and take on the criticism, something a host for The Daily Show should be prepared for. She has also been the host for a late-night show before in 2009, The Wanda Sykes Show.
17 / 17