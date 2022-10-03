Sam Jay

If you don’t know her already, you will. The host of HBO Max’s Pause with Sam Jay, which just finished its second season, has been in the game for a minute. She’s been a writer for SNL the past five seasons and has a Netflix comedy special under her belt. Sam Jay would bring a unique voice to the Daily Show, as she’d be both its first woman and first queer host. As much as we’d love to see it, though, it might not be her lane. She told the Hollywood Reporter last year that the one format she absolutely didn’t want for Pause was “a desk thing or a two-camera monologue.”