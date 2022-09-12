It’s time to celebrate the best in television! Actors, actresses, producers, screenwriters and directors all gathered on Monday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles for the 2022 Emmys. Here are some of the looks they showed off on the red carpet.
It’s time to celebrate the best in television! Actors, actresses, producers, screenwriters and directors all gathered on Monday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles for the 2022 Emmys. Here are some of the looks they showed off on the red carpet.
Advertisement
2 / 42
Laverne Cox
Laverne Cox
Advertisement
3 / 42
Quinta Brunson
Quinta Brunson
Advertisement
4 / 42
Rachel Lindsay
Rachel Lindsay
Advertisement
5 / 42
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Advertisement
6 / 42
Tyler James Williams
Tyler James Williams
Advertisement
7 / 42
Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington
Advertisement
8 / 42
Shonda Rhimes
Shonda Rhimes
Advertisement
9 / 42
Natasha Rothwell
Natasha Rothwell
Advertisement
10 / 42
Colman Domingo
Colman Domingo
Advertisement
11 / 42
Keenan Thompson
Keenan Thompson
Advertisement
12 / 42
Ariana Debose
Ariana Debose
Advertisement
13 / 42
Ayo Edebiri
Ayo Edebiri
Advertisement
14 / 42
Jasmin Savoy Brown
Jasmin Savoy Brown
Advertisement
15 / 42
Justin Sylvester
Justin Sylvester
Advertisement
16 / 42
Zuri Hall
Zuri Hall
Advertisement
17 / 42
Janine Rubenstein
Janine Rubenstein
Advertisement
18 / 42
Louis Cato
Louis Cato
Advertisement
19 / 42
Abby Ajayi
Abby Ajayi
Advertisement
20 / 42
William Stanford Davis
William Stanford Davis
Advertisement
21 / 42
Patricia Williams
Patricia Williams
Advertisement
22 / 42
Skye Townsend
Skye Townsend
Advertisement
23 / 42
Robin Thede
Robin Thede
Advertisement
24 / 42
Myiea Coy
Myiea Coy
Advertisement
25 / 42
Ashley Nicole Black
Ashley Nicole Black
Advertisement
26 / 42
Cynthia Addai-Robinson
Cynthia Addai-Robinson
Advertisement
27 / 42
Sydnee Washington
Sydnee Washington
Advertisement
28 / 42
Toheeb Jimoh
Toheeb Jimoh
Advertisement
29 / 42
Sarah Niles
Sarah Niles
Advertisement
30 / 42
Anthony Anderson
Anthony Anderson
Advertisement
31 / 42
John Legend
John Legend
Advertisement
32 / 42
Jerrod Carmichael
Jerrod Carmichael
Advertisement
33 / 42
Trevor Noah
Trevor Noah
Advertisement
34 / 42
Zendaya
Zendaya
Advertisement
35 / 42
Issa Rae
Issa Rae
Advertisement
36 / 42
Angela Bassett
Angela Bassett
Advertisement
37 / 42
Rosario Dawson
Rosario Dawson
Advertisement
38 / 42
Sasheer Zamata
Sasheer Zamata
Advertisement
39 / 42
Nicole Byer
Nicole Byer
Advertisement
40 / 42
Chandra Wilson
Chandra Wilson
Advertisement
41 / 42
Tramell Tillman
Tramell Tillman
Advertisement
42 / 42