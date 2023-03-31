Here Are The Best Moments From VP Kamala Harris' Africa Tour

Politics

Here Are The Best Moments From VP Kamala Harris' Africa Tour

The vice president's emotional journey worked to mend relations between Africa and the U.S.

By
Candace McDuffie
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Vice President Kamala Harris addresses youth gathered on Black Star square in Accra, Ghana, Tuesday March 28, 2023.
Vice President Kamala Harris addresses youth gathered on Black Star square in Accra, Ghana, Tuesday March 28, 2023.
Photo: Misper Apawu (AP)

Earlier this week, Vice President Kamala Harris made the journey to Africa for a 3-nation tour. The country’s first Black and South Asian vice president’s sole purpose for the trip was to mend relations between the United States and the bustling continent. She made stops in Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. Here are the most memorable moments from Harris’ voyage.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 24

A Royal Arrival

A Royal Arrival

Image for article titled Here Are The Best Moments From VP Kamala Harris&#39; Africa Tour
Photo: Misper Apawu (AP)

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris dons a neutral colored power suit as she is greeted by traditional dancers as she arrives in Accra, Ghana, Sunday March 26, 2023.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 24

Opening Address

Opening Address

Image for article titled Here Are The Best Moments From VP Kamala Harris&#39; Africa Tour
Photo: Misper Apawu (AP)

Harris speaks after arriving in Accra, Ghana. Harris’ seven-day African visit also brought her to Tanzania and Zambia.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 24

The Children Are The Future

The Children Are The Future

Image for article titled Here Are The Best Moments From VP Kamala Harris&#39; Africa Tour
Photo: Misper Apawu (AP)

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris greets school children during her arrival ceremony at Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 24

All Smiles In Accra

All Smiles In Accra

Image for article titled Here Are The Best Moments From VP Kamala Harris&#39; Africa Tour
Photo: Misper Apawu (AP)

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris smiles as she walks past a flag of Ghana upon her arrival in Accra.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 24

A Presidential Exchange

A Presidential Exchange

Image for article titled Here Are The Best Moments From VP Kamala Harris&#39; Africa Tour
Photo: Misper Apawu (AP)

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is welcomed by Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo in Accra.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 24

Vital Meetings

Vital Meetings

Image for article titled Here Are The Best Moments From VP Kamala Harris&#39; Africa Tour
Photo: Misper Apawu (AP)

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris meets with Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo, opposite, in Accra.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 24

A Celebrity Encounter

A Celebrity Encounter

Image for article titled Here Are The Best Moments From VP Kamala Harris&#39; Africa Tour
Photo: Misper Apawu (AP)

Kamala Harris, followed by actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, visits the Vibration studio at the freedom skate park in Accra. Vibration studios is a work station for young creative artists that includes a community recording studio and music business program.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 24

The Vice President Speaks

The Vice President Speaks

Image for article titled Here Are The Best Moments From VP Kamala Harris&#39; Africa Tour
Photo: Misper Apawu (AP)

Harris speaks at a state banquet in Accra, Ghana.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 24

Power Of The Powder Blue Suit

Power Of The Powder Blue Suit

Image for article titled Here Are The Best Moments From VP Kamala Harris&#39; Africa Tour
Photo: Misper Apawu (AP)

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris waves as she arrives at Black Star square to address youths in Accra, Ghana, Tuesday March 28, 2023.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 24

A Painful History

A Painful History

Image for article titled Here Are The Best Moments From VP Kamala Harris&#39; Africa Tour
Photo: Misper Apawu (AP)

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff listen to a guide as they tour Cape Coast Castle in Ghana. This castle in was one of around 40 “slave castles” that served as prisons and embarkation points for slaves en route to the Americas.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 24

Reflection On Cape Coast Castle

Reflection On Cape Coast Castle

Image for article titled Here Are The Best Moments From VP Kamala Harris&#39; Africa Tour
Photo: Misper Apawu (AP)

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff listen to a guide as they tour Cape Coast Castle.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 24

The Horror Of What Happened Here

The Horror Of What Happened Here

Image for article titled Here Are The Best Moments From VP Kamala Harris&#39; Africa Tour
Photo: Misper Apawu (AP)

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at Cape Coast Castle in Ghana. This castle was one of around 40 “slave castles” that served as prisons and embarkation points for slaves en route to the Americas. “Being here was immensely powerful,” Harris said. “The crimes that were done here. The blood that was shed here. The horror of what happened here must always be remembered. It cannot be denied. It must be taught; history must be learned.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 24

A Cultural Exchange

A Cultural Exchange

Image for article titled Here Are The Best Moments From VP Kamala Harris&#39; Africa Tour
Photo: Misper Apawu (AP)

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris meets with traditional leaders at Cape Coast Castle in Ghana.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 24

Emhoff Dons The Cloth

Emhoff Dons The Cloth

Image for article titled Here Are The Best Moments From VP Kamala Harris&#39; Africa Tour
Photo: Misper Apawu (AP)

U.S. Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff wears a Kente cloth during his visit with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris to Cape Coast Castle in Ghana.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 24

Goodbye, Ghana

Goodbye, Ghana

Image for article titled Here Are The Best Moments From VP Kamala Harris&#39; Africa Tour
Photo: Misper Apawu (AP)

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff wave as they depart Accra.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

17 / 24

Harris Meets Mpango

Harris Meets Mpango

Image for article titled Here Are The Best Moments From VP Kamala Harris&#39; Africa Tour
Photo: Emmanuel Herman (AP)

Vice President Kamala Harris talks with Tanzania’s Vice President Philip Mpango as she arrives at the Julius Nyerere Airport in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, Wednesday, March 29, 2023, the second stop of a three-nation tour of Africa.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

18 / 24

Hello, VP Harris

Hello, VP Harris

Image for article titled Here Are The Best Moments From VP Kamala Harris&#39; Africa Tour
Photo: Ericky Boniphace (AP)

People welcome U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on her arrival at Julius Nyerere International Airport in Dar es Salaam Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

19 / 24

Dar Es Salaam

Dar Es Salaam

Image for article titled Here Are The Best Moments From VP Kamala Harris&#39; Africa Tour
Photo: Ericky Boniphace (AP)

U.S Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan speak during a news conference following their meeting in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

20 / 24

Strengthening Economic Ties

Strengthening Economic Ties

Image for article titled Here Are The Best Moments From VP Kamala Harris&#39; Africa Tour
Photo: Ericky Boniphace (AP)

U.S Vice President Kamala Harris addresses a news conference following her meetings with Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, Thursday, March 30, 2023. “Working together, it is our shared goal to increase economic investment in Tanzania and strengthen our economic ties,” she said.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

21 / 24

American Embassy Bombing Victims

American Embassy Bombing Victims

Image for article titled Here Are The Best Moments From VP Kamala Harris&#39; Africa Tour
Photo: Ericky Boniphace (AP)

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, center, greets survivors of the 1998 bombing of the American Embassy in Tanzania at National Museum and House of Culture in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

22 / 24

A Good Laugh

A Good Laugh

Image for article titled Here Are The Best Moments From VP Kamala Harris&#39; Africa Tour
Photo: Ericky Boniphace (AP)

U.S. Vice President, Kamala Harris shares a light moment with Tanzanian climate entrepreneur, Gibson Kiwago at the SNDBX Space, a space for freelancers, entrepreneurs, builders, innovators and creatives, in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

23 / 24

So Long, Tanzania

So Long, Tanzania

Image for article titled Here Are The Best Moments From VP Kamala Harris&#39; Africa Tour
Photo: Ericky Boniphace (AP)

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, accompanied by Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, wave as they depart, at Julius Nyerere Airport, in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, Friday, March 31, 2023. Harris will visit Zambia on Friday for the final stop of her weeklong trip across Africa.

Advertisement

24 / 24