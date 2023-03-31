Here Are The Best Moments From VP Kamala Harris' Africa Tour

Earlier this week, Vice President Kamala Harris made the journey to Africa for a 3-nation tour. The country’s first Black and South Asian vice president’s sole purpose for the trip was to mend relations between the United States and the bustling continent. She made stops in Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. Here are the most memorable moments from Harris’ voyage.
A Royal Arrival
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris dons a neutral colored power suit as she is greeted by traditional dancers as she arrives in Accra, Ghana, Sunday March 26, 2023.
Opening Address
Harris speaks after arriving in Accra, Ghana. Harris’ seven-day African visit also brought her to Tanzania and Zambia.
The Children Are The Future
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris greets school children during her arrival ceremony at Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana.
All Smiles In Accra
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris smiles as she walks past a flag of Ghana upon her arrival in Accra.
A Presidential Exchange
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is welcomed by Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo in Accra.
Vital Meetings
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris meets with Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo, opposite, in Accra.
A Celebrity Encounter
Kamala Harris, followed by actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, visits the Vibration studio at the freedom skate park in Accra. Vibration studios is a work station for young creative artists that includes a community recording studio and music business program.
The Vice President Speaks
Harris speaks at a state banquet in Accra, Ghana.
Power Of The Powder Blue Suit
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris waves as she arrives at Black Star square to address youths in Accra, Ghana, Tuesday March 28, 2023.
A Painful History
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff listen to a guide as they tour Cape Coast Castle in Ghana. This castle in was one of around 40 “slave castles” that served as prisons and embarkation points for slaves en route to the Americas.
Reflection On Cape Coast Castle
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff listen to a guide as they tour Cape Coast Castle.
The Horror Of What Happened Here
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at Cape Coast Castle in Ghana. This castle was one of around 40 “slave castles” that served as prisons and embarkation points for slaves en route to the Americas. “Being here was immensely powerful,” Harris said. “The crimes that were done here. The blood that was shed here. The horror of what happened here must always be remembered. It cannot be denied. It must be taught; history must be learned.”
A Cultural Exchange
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris meets with traditional leaders at Cape Coast Castle in Ghana.
Emhoff Dons The Cloth
U.S. Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff wears a Kente cloth during his visit with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris to Cape Coast Castle in Ghana.
Goodbye, Ghana
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff wave as they depart Accra.
Harris Meets Mpango
Vice President Kamala Harris talks with Tanzania’s Vice President Philip Mpango as she arrives at the Julius Nyerere Airport in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, Wednesday, March 29, 2023, the second stop of a three-nation tour of Africa.
Hello, VP Harris
People welcome U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on her arrival at Julius Nyerere International Airport in Dar es Salaam Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
Dar Es Salaam
U.S Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan speak during a news conference following their meeting in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.
Strengthening Economic Ties
U.S Vice President Kamala Harris addresses a news conference following her meetings with Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, Thursday, March 30, 2023. “Working together, it is our shared goal to increase economic investment in Tanzania and strengthen our economic ties,” she said.
American Embassy Bombing Victims
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, center, greets survivors of the 1998 bombing of the American Embassy in Tanzania at National Museum and House of Culture in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.
A Good Laugh
U.S. Vice President, Kamala Harris shares a light moment with Tanzanian climate entrepreneur, Gibson Kiwago at the SNDBX Space, a space for freelancers, entrepreneurs, builders, innovators and creatives, in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.
So Long, Tanzania
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, accompanied by Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, wave as they depart, at Julius Nyerere Airport, in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, Friday, March 31, 2023. Harris will visit Zambia on Friday for the final stop of her weeklong trip across Africa.