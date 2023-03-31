Here Are The Best Moments From VP Kamala Harris' Africa Tour

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at Cape Coast Castle in Ghana. This castle was one of around 40 “slave castles” that served as prisons and embarkation points for slaves en route to the Americas. “Being here was immensely powerful,” Harris said. “The crimes that were done here. The blood that was shed here. The horror of what happened here must always be remembered. It cannot be denied. It must be taught; history must be learned.”