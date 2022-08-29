Harry Going Solo at 23

Harry Styles - Sign of the Times (Official Video)

After the departure of Zayn Malik from One Direction in 2015, the group decided to take a hiatus the next year. Harry signed with Columbia Records and released his debut single, “Sign of the Times,” in 2017. The music video hit 1 billion views five years later in 2022. His debut album, Harry Styles, was released in 2017, snatching the #1 spot on the Billboard 200. He was 23.

