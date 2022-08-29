Yesterday would have been Michael Jackson’s 64th birthday. Happy birthday genius. Last wee, however old ass Rolling Stone claimed Harry Styles carried the icon’s title of the King of Pop. Harry Styles, we love you, but you’re nowhere close to being the King, not for now. Here’s why
Michael started singing at 5 years old
Michael Joseph Jackson was born on August 29, 1958, in Gary, Indiana, to Joseph and Katherine Jackson. He was only 5 years old when he first performed in front of an audience at a Parent Teacher Association gala. He was added to his brother’s band in 1965 . They were called the Jackson Five.
Harry Styles didn’t start singing until age 14
Harry Edward Styles was born on February 1, 1994 in Worcestershire, England to Anne Cox and Desmond Styles. Harry was a teenager, about 14 and nearly grown, when he became the lead singer of a band called White Eskimo. The band won his school’s Battle of the Bands competition.
Debut single at 13 years old
Michael Jackson’s debut solo track was “Got To Be There,” released in 1971, with his debut album, Got To Be There, being released the next year when he was 13 years old.
Harry first failed as a solo artist at 16
Harry auditioned for X Factor in 2012 when he was 16. While on the show, he failed as a solo act. He was put together with a group of other boys who auditioned. With that, Simon Cowell formed One Direction. The group did not win the show that season but did come in third place.
One Direction
They were signed to Cowell’s label, Syco Records. One Direction became one of the biggest boy bands with 5 studio albums from 2011-2015. Their debut album Up All Night debuted with the #1 spot on the Billboard 200 in 2012.
Harry Going Solo at 23
After the departure of Zayn Malik from One Direction in 2015, the group decided to take a hiatus the next year. Harry signed with Columbia Records and released his debut single, “Sign of the Times,” in 2017. The music video hit 1 billion views five years later in 2022. His debut album, Harry Styles, was released in 2017, snatching the #1 spot on the Billboard 200. He was 23.
Historic touring
Michael Jackson’s Bad Tour was the second highest-grossing tour of the 1980s behind Pink Floyd’s Momentary Lapse of Reason tour.
Harry’s Love on Tour
Harry Styles recently sold out all 42 dates of his 2022 leg of the Love on Tour. The tour was the second highest grossing show of 2021.
Michael’s dancing is unmatched
Michael Jackson is undoubtedly one of the greatest entertainers of all time. His dance moves have been copied by other artists for years, but none are as smooth as the King. Although Harry Styles is quite fun on stage, his dancing is not something he is known for.
Grammy Awards
Harry has some catching up to do in the Grammy department with 1 win and 3 nominations. Michael Jackson won 13 Grammys in his lifetime and 38 nominations. He also received the Grammy Legend Award in 1993 a posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award in 2010.
