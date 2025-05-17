From Nottoway To Monticello,15 Slave Plantations With Brutal Backstories

Although generations have passed since the American Civil War, slavery’s past still taunts Black Americans in the form of Confederate flags and southern plantations. In fact, there remains hundreds of plantations in the American south— many of which are still privately owned by descendants of slave masters.

That’s why Black folks celebrated when news of Nottoway Plantation burning broke headlines on Thursday (May 15). But the truth is this was one of the hundreds of plantations still connecting America to the skeletons in her closet. So here’s a history lesson on 15 southern plantations where the most brutal chattel slavery occurred.