For the Love of You: After a Year in Lockdown, These Black-Owned Brands Have the Gift of Self-Care on Lock

Photo : Prostock-studio ( Shutterstock )

After over a year of isolation, largely indoor living and ever-blurring boundaries between home and work (what is this “work-life balance” you speak of?), you’re likely in need of a little care right now. And while things may be looking brighter, warmer, and hopefully a little bit healthier, you may not know where to begin to recenter yourself after such an extended period of uncertainty. If the concept of self-care currently sounds as foreign as one of those countries you’re longing to visit, say no more, fam. We’ve got some suggestions on how to adjust your own oxygen mask, and treat yourself the way you want to be treated—all with help from Black-owned brands. After all, it’s #WellnessWednesday— and Mental Health Awareness Month. T he best gifts come from the heart, so why not give yourself the gift of self-care?