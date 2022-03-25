March is National Craft Month, a time to celebrate all things DIY. The pandemic may have brought out the creative in you, inspiring you to try your hand at knitting, scrapbooking, or jewelry making. But even if you didn’t pick up a paintbrush or crochet hook, you can still get crafty by supporting the work of other talented Black crafters.

Etsy is a massive online marketplace where you can purchase amazing handcrafted and vintage items. Whether you’re looking for clothing, candles, or home decor items, you can easily lose a day looking at all of the gorgeous goods that make great, unique gifts (or a nice treat for yourself!).

So we’ve saved you some time and rounded up some of the dopest Black shops on Etsy you need to be shopping like yesterday. We only chose five, but there are so many more!