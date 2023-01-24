February 2023 Books by Black Authors We Can't Wait to Read

“Chaos Theory” by Nic Stone - February 28

“Chaos Theory” is the latest YA novel from New York Times bestselling author Nic Stone. Teens Shelbi and Andy meet by chance as they both struggle with their mental health. And as they get to know each other, a friendship develops. But could it end up being something more? Stone, who has been open about her own mental health, wants to challenge the stigma that prevents some from talking about it. “Getting rid of the mental illness stigma means getting rid of the idea that what people experience based on their brain chemistry can make them socially unacceptable. Like we all want people to think we’re so strong and tough and invincible. But…we’re not. We’re human,” she says.

