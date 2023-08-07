Best Memes, Reactions to the Montgomery Riverboat Brawl

Black people know we have to revel in the small victories because they don’t come along often. One of these unforgettable moments happened on Saturday, when an all-out brawl in Montgomery, Ala. led to one of the most viral incidents in the history of Black Twitter (yes, we’re still calling it that). While the mayor is busy talking about how “Justice will be served,” the rest of us are getting jokes off. From the folding chair, to fight play-by-play, to the awesome names for our favorite new superhero, these are the best memes and reactions to the Montgomery riverboat brawl.
Wakanda Forever
Come on, you know it took no time at all for someone to blend this brawl with the Blackest superhero movie ever.
Riverfront WrestleMania
Seriously, this commentary is better than anything WWE is currently offering.
A New Holiday
We just got Juneteenth and we’re already starting the campaign for a new Black national holiday.
The Hat Signal
Based on the footage of the brawl, Black folks don’t need a signal—we know exactly when it’s time to show up.
Shoutout to Jason Aldean
Guess this isn’t what the country singer had in mind when he released his controversial single, “Try That in a Small Town.”
Try What in a Small Town?
Jason Aldean is not ready for all the smoke he’s getting right now.
Black Aquaman
The internet has come up with a plethora of names for the young man who swam across the river to get some.
The Reenactment
Hollywood may be on strike, but that doesn’t mean great cinema can’t be found.
Seadris Elba
The names for a young aqua-based hero have been the best part of this whole situation. They’re all spectacular, but “Swimzel Washington” might be the best.
The Heroes We Deserve
Sometimes life gives us the heroes we need and the ones we deserve.
The Chair Speaks
When something like this happens, everyone has something to say...even the folding chair.
History Was Made
We will now celebrate the “Alabama Sweet Tea Party” with the same energy as the Boston Tea Party.
There’s Already a Soundtrack
It only took one day to get a tribute track on the internet.
Shaquille O’Gills
The names just keep getting better.