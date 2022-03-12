2017 - Viola Davis - Best Supporting Actress - Fences

Here’s the thing, every time Viola Davis is on the stage or screen she gets nominated for an award. And it’s absolutely 100 percent deserved every single time. Viola Davis sitting on a stool reading the phone book would be a captivating movie, because she’s that awesome. Just when you think you’ve seen her best performance, here she comes with something new that you didn’t know she could do. Do you know how spectacular you have to be to steal the focus from Denzel in his movie that he’s starring in and directing? Yes, you just have to be Viola Davis.