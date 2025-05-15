Draymond Green's $50K Fine is Just the Tip of the Iceberg, as These 5 NBA Penalties Make Even Less Sense

Golden State Warriors’ basketball player Draymond Green was recently slapped with a whopping $50,000 fine after what the league deemed to be an “inappropriate comment” to officials.



His comments came during Game 3 of the second round of the playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves on May 10 at Chase Center, which the Warriors lost 102-97. The power forward was spotted on camera appearing to say, “That’s crazy. Five and a half… I know what they’re doing. Spread!” per Sporting News. “The spread for that contest was Timberwolves -5.5, which meant that if they won by six or more, everyone who backed the Timberwolves would win, while if they won by five or fewer, everyone who backed the Warriors would win,” CBS Sports explained about just why Green’s comments were inappropriate.

That said, the NBA vet isn’t the only player to be slapped with a massive fine for questioning the integrity of officials. In fact, we’ve compiled a list of NBA fines that are even more expensive and unexpected.