Singer-songwriter Donny Hathaway is undoubtedly one of the greatest musicians of our time. The Chicago native who grew up singing gospel music in his grandmother’s St. Louis church, was known for his soulful voice and his piano prowess he brought to hits like “The Ghetto,” “This Christmas” and “Someday We’ll All Be Free.”

Advertisement

But his ongoing struggles with mental health would ultimately cut his career short and lead to his untimely death at age 33

This is the story of Donny Hathaway.