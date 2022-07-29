Not everyone agreed with the notion that Elvis Presley was the king of Rock n Roll: everyone meaning Black people. The reason was because he made a killing appropriating songs by Black artists and the media praised him for the creation of the new sound.

My parents (and grandparents) still recall the famous quote captured by the periodical Sepia back in 1975, “The only thing Negroes can do for me is buy my records and shine my shoes.” However, others thought he was doing justice to the Black community by bringing their sound to the center stage.

Let’s take a look into how Black celebrities and artists reacted to Elvis.