Creativity and Craftsmanship: Celebrating Kuumba, the Sixth Night of Kwanzaa

Tackussanu Senegal

Jasz and Cheikh Biaye founded Tackussanu Senegal because of their mutual love of Senegalese artistry and craftsmanship. Jasz found her passion for Sene gale se culture after having received items from relatives who traveled and incorporating them into her Bronx, N. Y., home. Cheikh was born and raised in Senegal, and when he met Jasz, he admired her passion for women and their work and the two opened Tackassanu Senegal as a way to support women in their artistry and entrepreneurship.