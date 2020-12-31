Creativity and Craftsmanship: Celebrating Kuumba, the Sixth Night of Kwanzaa

Black-owned businesses breathe creativity. The sixth day of Kwanzaa, Kuumba, represents creativity and is a time for celebrating the radical Blackness that comes from multiple countries and cultures across different platforms. The following Black-owned businesses show their creative instincts in their hand-made and hand-picked products that represent the beauty of Blackness and cultural backgrounds.
Black-owned businesses breathe creativity. The sixth day of Kwanzaa, Kuumba, represents creativity and is a time for celebrating the radical Blackness that comes from multiple countries and cultures across different platforms. The following Black-owned businesses show their creative instincts in their hand-made and hand-picked products that represent the beauty of Blackness and cultural backgrounds.
2 / 9
AphroChic
AphroChic
AphroChic was started in 2007 by husband and wife duo Jeanine Hays and Bryan Mason. It began as a blog but quickly grew to be an all-encompassing brand including interior and product design, fashion, and content creation. Hays and Mason have recently launched AphroChic magazine and now have all of their projects, including a podcast, under one roof. Outside of their magazine, their shop includes decor items such as pillows, rugs, and wallpaper.
3 / 9
Dorcas Creates
Dorcas Creates
Dorcas Creates provides a variety of stationery products, prints and pins representing the radical beauty of Black women. The founder, Dorcas, is inspired by her Nigerian heritage and starts each illustration with a pencil drawing that she then reproduces digitally. She uses bright colors to draw the eye to the beauty and magic of the Black women she portrays.
4 / 9
Enitan Vintage
Enitan Vintage
Enitan Vintage was founded by actor, activist, and storyteller, Gbenga Akinnagbe. Enitan means “person of story” in Yoruban and their mission is to allow people to sit on a story. Akinnagbe reclaims and envisions vintage furniture to reflect ethnically and culturally elegant pieces. Each item is handmade and no two are exactly the same. Furniture is also available in sets are available and they accept custom orders. Entian Vintage also offers rental pieces for parties and events.
5 / 9
Expedition Subsahara
Expedition Subsahara
Expedition Subsahara was founded in 2017 with the mission to celebrate Senegalese culture and artistry and show the true craftsmanship of African art. Senegalese-born St. Louis raised Sofi Seck uses her background in art and business to curate authentic pieces. Twenty percent of the proceeds go towards educating girls in Senegal in the STEAM field (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) and building a school specifically for their education.
6 / 9
Grounded
Grounded
Grounded was created as a space for people to disconnect from the world around them through a carefully curated selection of plants that embody peace and tranquility. Their idea that plants help decompress the spaces that people occupy has made it possible for people to understand the importance of letting go. Grounded offers the option to purchase plants and plant accessories online as well as a member subscription program.
7 / 9
rayo & honey
rayo & honey
Roachele Negron grew up with affirmations scattered around her home and founded rayo and honey as a way to incorporate similar affirmations into the homes of others through textiles. Each wall-hanging or wearable art is created by hand and cultural consciousness is at the core of her uncluttered yet pop-culture oriented pieces.
8 / 9
Tackussanu Senegal
Tackussanu Senegal
Jasz and Cheikh Biaye founded Tackussanu Senegal because of their mutual love of Senegalese artistry and craftsmanship. Jasz found her passion for Senegalese culture after having received items from relatives who traveled and incorporating them into her Bronx, N.Y., home. Cheikh was born and raised in Senegal, and when he met Jasz, he admired her passion for women and their work and the two opened Tackassanu Senegal as a way to support women in their artistry and entrepreneurship.
9 / 9
DISCUSSION