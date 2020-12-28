Collective Work and Responsibility–7 Gifts for Wellness on the Third Night of Kwanzaa

Photo : Gita Kulinitch Studio ( Shutterstock )

For Ujima, the celebration of the third night of Kwanzaa, we look towards how we can incorporate collective work and responsibility into our lives. It is imperative that we continue to take care of ourselves and others as this year comes to a close and find a way to do it as an individual and as a group. Wellness can include making changes for the sake of your better health, finding ways to create change within your small community and the idea of dismantling ideas that suppress Blackness.

