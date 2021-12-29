Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2022 8 pm - ABC

Host: Ryan Seacrest

For the show’s 50th anniversary, Ryan Seacrest is back in the Times Square studio, Liza Koshy is in Times Square, Billy Porter once again hosts from New Orleans, Ciara is back to host the LA segments with DJ D-Nice. Roselyn Sanchez hosts the first ever Spanish language countdown from Puerto Rico with a performance from Daddy Yankee.

Hip-hop legend LL Cool J will perform the pre-midnight set in Times Square, while Billy Porter belts out a medley on the riverboat Louis Armstrong on the Mississippi River in the French Quarter. Karol G, Journey and Chlöe are also set as part of the Manhattan broadcast.