Bridesmaid Dresses You'll Actually Want to Wear Again

Fashion

Dear brides, please think of your friends and their wallets when you pick your bridesmaids dresses.

By
Angela Johnson
Photo: digitalskillet (Getty Images)

If you’ve ever been a bridesmaid, you probably already know what it’s like to spend an exorbitant amount of money on an ugly dress that ends up in the back of your closet or in the Goodwill pile after the wedding is over.

And while we know the big day is all about the bride, we couldn’t help but think about the bridesmaids who have to shell out the cash for a dress they wouldn’t otherwise be caught dead in. Spending that money is a lot more painful when you know there’s no way in hell you’ll ever wear the dress again.

So as wedding season approaches, we’ve rounded up some stylish bridesmaid dresses (and pants) that you actually won’t mind wearing after the big day has come and gone. You’re welcome.

Screenshot: wearerewritten.com

These days, there are no rules that say bridesmaids have to wear dresses. This wide leg polyester satin jumpsuit from Rewritten is a nice alternative. After the wedding is over, throw on a blazer to create a different look.

Screenshot: graceloveslace.com

We love the sexy silhouette of the Anya Eco from Grace Loves Lace.

Screenshot: anthropologie.com




This crepe faux wrap dress from BHLDN, Anthropologie’s bridal line, is the perfect party dress to have on hand long after the wedding is over.

Screenshot: fameandpartners.com

The asymmetric detail of the Devany Dress from Fame and Partners makes this dress a showstopper.

Screenshot: Nordstrom.com

The Tiffany One-Shoulder Midi Dress from Dress the Population is perfect for an evening wedding. And it makes a great go-to for cocktail parties later.

Screenshot: birdygrey.com

The high-low hem and the flirty neckline make the YC Midi Dress Curve from Birdy Grey a super sexy summer dress. Available in sizes XS to 3X.

Screenshot: fameandpartners.com

Even if you don’t go to formal events on a regular basis, wouldn’t you like to have the Strapless Tiered Gown from Fame and Partners on hand in case you get an invite?

Screenshot: dessy.com

This strapless floral maxi dress from Alfred Sung is giving garden party chic vibes. Bonus: it has pockets!

Screenshot: Anthropolgie.com

We can’t get enough of the ruching detail on this Norma Kamali Off-Shoulder Midi Dress.

Screenshot: boohoo.com

If you’re looking for bridal fashion on a budget, Boohoo has you covered. And you’ll definitely get more than one wear out of this Boutique Lace Skater Bridesmaid Dress.

Screenshot: coastfashion.com

Nothing says romance like tulle skirt. And we are living for this Ruffled Skirt Mesh Midi Dress from Coast.

Screenshot: Jennyyoo.com

Calla from Jenny Yoo.

Screenshot: shopbop.com

The Obie Gown from Norma Kamali just says elegance.

Screenshot: shopbop.com

Whether you wear them together or break up the set, you’re sure to get a lot more miles out of the Kacie Two-Piece Maxi Dress.

Screenshot: ASOS.com

If you’ve got pregnant bridesmaids, the TFNC Maternity Bridesmaid chiffon wrap maxi dress from ASOS is a beautiful option.




