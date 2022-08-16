As kids around the country prepare to head back to into the classroom, some may be a little sad about leaving summer behind. And after the COVID pandemic changed the way many kids learned, they may also have anxiety about heading back into the classroom. But fear not, there are lots of great books by Black authors that can help start healthy conversations at home and prepare your kids for a new school year. We’ve rounded up some great books to help kids get ready to head to the top of the class.

