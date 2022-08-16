As kids around the country prepare to head back to into the classroom, some may be a little sad about leaving summer behind. And after the COVID pandemic changed the way many kids learned, they may also have anxiety about heading back into the classroom. But fear not, there are lots of great books by Black authors that can help start healthy conversations at home and prepare your kids for a new school year. We’ve rounded up some great books to help kids get ready to head to the top of the class.
“The King of Kindergarten” by Derrick Barnes
Great for kids aged 3-6
If you’ve got a little one who is nervous about starting kindergarten, Derrick Barnes’ The King of Kindergarten is an Amazon Teacher’s Pick. The book centers around a young boy getting ready for his day. He eats a big breakfast, gets dressed and sets off to meet his new teacher and classmates. Parents and kids will love the positive message as well as all of the beautiful illustrations. Barnes has also written “The Queen of Kindergarten,” a similar story centered around a little girl.
“The Day You Begin” by Jacqueline Woodson
Great for kids aged 5-8
In “The Day You Begin,” National Book Award winner Jacqueline Woodson has written a heartwarming love letter to anyone who has ever felt different. The story, which reads like a poem, is a reminder that it isn’t easy to be different or new in any situation. But when we open ourselves up, we can find a way to connect with others.
“Your Name is a Song” by Jamilah Thomkins-Bigelow
Great for kids aged 5-10
“Your Name is a Song” is for anyone who has had to go through life telling others how to pronounce their name. When a little girl is tired of having her name butchered by her teachers and classmates, her mother takes her for a walk around the city and teaches her about the meaning and musicality behind her name. And in the end, she’s ready to share what she’s learned with the rest of the world.
“New Kid” by Jerry Craft
Great for kids aged 8-12
It’s never easy being the new kid in school. And “New Kid” by award-winning cartoonist, Jerry Craft is the perfect read for middle schoolers who may be struggling with the transition. A young boy struggles to find his identity at a new school where is one of the few kids of color. Can he stay true to who he is while finding a way to connect with his new classmates? The book has received lots of praise as the winner of the Newbery Medal, Coretta Scott King Author Award, and Kirkus Prize for Young Readers’ Literature.
“Everything a Band-Aid Can’t Fix: A Teen’s Guide to Healing and Dealing With Life” by Nicole Russell
Great for teens
The teen years come with a whole set of challenges. No longer a kid, but not yet an adult, many teens struggle to find their identity and make sense of new feelings. “Everything a Band-Aid Can’t Fix” is a resource that can help teens navigate this difficult, yet exciting time in life and give them tools they need to find their way.
“I Know I Can” by Veronica M. Chapman
Great for kids aged 2-5
“I Know I Can” is great for any kid who could use a little boost of self-esteem. This adorable picture book tells the story of a young girl named Faith. In a speech to her classmates, she shares the important lessons she learned as a young girl that gave her the courage to dream big.
“Stacey’s Extraordinary Words” by Stacey Abrams
Great for kids aged 4 - 8
“Stacey’s Extraordinary Words” is a children’s book from voting rights activist and former Georgia state representative Stacey Abrams. The book centers around a young girl who loves words. But when she is chosen to compete in a spelling bee, she begins to worry what will happen if things go wrong. In the end, she learns the power of words and perseverance.
