Black TikTok Turns Met Gala Worst and Best Dressed Celebs Into Comedy Gold!

If you missed the 2025 Met Gala, don’t worry, Black TikTok has you more than covered. As soon as our favorite celebs hit those iconic steps, the popular app exploded with reactions, reviews, roasts, and pure joy.

Advertisement

Whether it was Colman Domingo’s dramatic tribute to André Leon Talley, Teyana Taylor’s show-stopping dandy-fied fit, or Rihanna popping out fashionably late with a surprise plus one— creators online didn’t miss a beat when it came to breaking down the biggest moments and highlighting the freshest (and not so fresh) fashions.

And while it wasn’t just the Black stars turning heads (looking at you Sabrina Carpenter and Demi Moore), the carpet was definitely one that brought a lot chatter to the timelines. We rounded up some of the best reactions and reviews that had us double-tapping and screaming “same!” into our phones all night long.

Keep reading for more!