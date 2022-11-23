Would you like a side of Spades with that sweet potato pie? There’s nothing better after devouring some turkey and stuffing than breaking out a deck of cards for spades or a game of monopoly. It may even beat the after dinner movie night. And these games certainly beat having to hear about Uncle Jim’s latest theory on the moon landing, or the annual debate about who makes the better mac and cheese. So for your gaming pleasure, we’ve included a list of games sure to add some extra fun to your Thanksgiving. Warning: we are not responsible for any arguments started over a game of Uno (play the reverse card at your own peril, folks).